This 4-Pack of Seriously Stylish Blue Light Glasses Is Under $20

How often do you find yourself rubbing your eyes, squeezing them tight or even just closing them for longer than a blink for some relief? How often do you end up getting a headache in the middle of the day, and how much trouble do you have when trying to sleep at night? There’s one major reason that could be causing all of the above, and that’s blue light.

Blue light comes from not only our phone, computer and TV screen, but also the sun. Yes, even when you finally put the devices down, you could be facing harmful exposure. This exposure can negatively affect your entire day and night. So, what should you do? Avoid it? Not unless you want to live completely and literally in the dark. Luckily, there’s a much simpler solution than that — and a stylish one, at that!

Get a 4-pack of FEIDU Blue Light Blocking Glasses (originally $18) for just $15 at Amazon!

These non-prescription blue light glasses are a wonderful accessory for anyone who either wears contacts or doesn’t need them. If you’re looking to reduce eye fatigue and strain, straighten out blurred vision and kick headaches to the curb, these could be life-changing for you. They claim to filter out over 95% of blue light!

These glasses have a super lightweight frame with stainless steel hinges, and the bridge’s nose pieces are part of the frame so they won’t loosen or fall off. They’re affordable, but they definitely don’t skimp out when it comes to quality. In a way, we’re even considering them a skincare tool. When you no longer have to rub at your eyes so often, you’ll be taking better care of the delicate skin around them. Better sleep helps keep you youthful too!

While these glasses come in a four-pack, you also have four different four-packs to choose from. Still with Us? Every pair has clear lenses, but you’ll find some different frames. Each pack comes with one black pair, one clear pair and one patterned pair. It’s the last pair you want to base your decision around. You can go with clear pink, clear green or a two-tone design with either purple or tortoiseshell!

This pack is perfect for if you either love changing up your accessories to go with your looks or if you’re simply looking for little gifts or stocking stuffers for friends and family. We know we’d love a pair!

