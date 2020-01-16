Can’t Sleep? It Could Be Your Glasses (or Lack Thereof)

We spend what seems like every waking moment of our lives staring at a screen. Our phone, our computer, our television, our tablet — our eyes aren’t feeling their best, to say the least. But it’s not like we’re going to just give up all of our devices and go off the grid! We need them — be it for work, communication, convenience or even just entertainment. We just wish we could enjoy them without the strain, headaches and insomnia.

There’s a good chance you’ve heard of blue light filtering glasses by now, even if you’ve never tried them. They’re becoming a go-to for many who can’t escape the screen scaries, and they’re great! For those of us who have trouble sleeping though, whether it be falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, we need something a little extra. That’s why Felix Gray created blue light filtering glasses that make snoozing a snap!

Get the Roebling sleep glasses starting at just $145 at Felix Gray!

Felix Gray has everything from optical glasses, to sunglasses, to kids glasses in prescription, non-prescription and reading styles, but we specifically wanted to concentrate on the sleep glasses — the Roebling style being our current favorite. The trendy circular shape is universally flattering, and the signature keyhole bridge is so sophisticated. They’re unisex too!

So, what makes these sleep glasses different? Well, you may notice right away that the anti-glare lenses have a slight yellow tint. Don’t let that throw you though — you can still see true color through them. These lenses actually may help improve melatonin secretion by twice as much as usual, meaning they may help our body sync up to regulate our sleep cycle, letting us actually sleep when we feel like sleeping!

These lenses have 100% UVA/UVB protection and are key for eliminating blurry vision, dry eyes, endless squinting and constant trips to the drugstore for more Advil. Even the frames themselves are super high quality, made of fine Italian acetate. There are three versions available: Sazerac Crystal, Amber Toffee and the cute and colorful Rose Mallow!

When should you wear these glasses? They’re perfectly safe to use every day, so don’t worry about that. It’s recommended that you slip them on when you get home from work or when the sun goes down to start getting your body into sleep mode. This way, when it comes time to climb under the blankets, you’ll feel ready for eight hours of sweet dreams as soon as your head hits the pillow!

These Roebling glasses are eye saviors, but they’re also so chic. We recommend grabbing a pair for yourself, but they’d make for a great gift too, especially since you can buy non-prescription lenses. Order a pair today and get ready for your life to seriously change for the better!

