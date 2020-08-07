Make Your Quarantine More Fun With This 14-Day Cocktail Pack

Although we’re still in the midst of social distancing, many of Us are traveling these days — hoping to squeeze the most enjoyment we can from the final days of summer. The one hiccup in our perfectly formulated plans? Well, depending on where you’re going, you’ll likely need to self-isolate for 14 days before making your masked return to society.

It’s more important than ever to follow the rules — but there’s no reason you can’t have a little fun while you’re cooped up, waiting for those two weeks to fly by. Thanks to the genius folks at F!VE DRINKS CO, you can sip some seriously lavish libations from the comfort of your own home (or wherever else you’re quarantining).

Get it now: Pick up the 14-Day Quarantine Pack ($14) at F!VE DRINKS CO!

The limited edition 14-Day Quarantine Pack is the most cost-efficient way to make sure you’ve got quality cocktails on deck. The line of mixologist-developed, ready-to-drink canned cocktails contain real liquor and no artificial ingredients, so you can easily avoid the sugary-sweet offerings at the local supermarket. You’ll basically feel like you’re out on the town, rubbing elbows with friends and living in a pre-pandemic reality.

Best of all, there’s something for every curious consumer. The cocktails include Gin & Tonics, Margaritas, Palomas, Moscow Mules, Mojitos and Watermelon Vodka Sodas. They contain top-notch ingredients like hibiscus, tamarind and coconut water, and are bottled in 100% recyclable aluminum cans. We love an eco-friendly moment!

This deal won’t last long, and it’s open only to residents of the US or DC, aged 21 and over who are traveling from any US State or DC to any airport located in New York State from July 29, 2020 until the offer has expired or supplies run out. Bring some late-summer cheer and raise a can in style (and safety) thanks to F!VE DRINKS CO!

