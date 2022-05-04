Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can we all agree that our loungewear has definitely gotten an upgrade over the past couple of years? It feels like trends are geared toward looking cute, put-together and stylish while still being comfortable — and that’s an aesthetic that we’re totally about!

The key to looking comfy and cute lies in the garment. There are countless options on the market — it’s hard to know what works! Styling plays a role — we have the ability to make something as simple as biker shorts look incredible, but it’s easier when you find the right pieces that do most of the work for you. That’s exactly how we felt when we saw this jumpsuit from Fixmatti! It’s beyond adorable, and it doesn’t take much effort to turn it into an epic ensemble.

Get the Fixmatti Women’s Tube Top Romper Strapless Bandeau Jumpsuit for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2022, but are subject to change.



This strapless all-in-one outfit is such a solid pick to throw on if you feel like staying in your sweats throughout the day. It basically feels like loungewear, but in a much more attractive package! The upper portion has a tube top vibe that’s trendy, and it also fits on the loose side. Quite frankly, this is a plus — sometimes, a skintight top just doesn’t do it for Us.

At the waist, there’s an elastic which gives you a cinched-in look and helps highlight the area to create a beautiful silhouette. From there, the pant legs extend into a jogger style — which fits slightly looser in the hips and narrows at the ankle. Throwing this on basically feels like wearing a sweatsuit!

If you like this jumpsuit but want to switch things up, it comes complete with removable straps. Versatile! This jumpsuit is available in a slew of chic colors and a few fun prints if you’re a bold shopper. Clearly, we’re obsessed with this jumpsuit — and if you feel the same way we do and want more, check out this Billabong jumpsuit, this Juicy Couture jumpsuit and this Madewell jumpsuit now!

