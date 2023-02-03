17 Flattering Pairs of Pants for Women in Their 30s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we’re always looking at new tops and dresses for our wardrobe, we tend to brush aside pants. The thing is, it’s easy to get by with just a few decent pairs of jeans and a pair of slacks or two.

When you actually set your mind to upgrading your pants collection, however, you’ll be surprised by just how much it affects your entire wardrobe. Better fitting, more flattering designs, plus fun, unexpected colors and fabrics — these pants we’ve picked out for women in their 30s will help bring out your personal style!

Jeans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: A pair of affordable, on-trend, well-fitting jeans isn’t always easy to find, but it’s our first essential, so let Us point you to these Amazon Essential straight jeans!

2. We Also Love: If your love for skinny jeans knows no bounds, however, grab an iconic pair like these Levi’s jeans!

3. We Can’t Forget: Let’s round out your new denim collection with some colorful finds. We love how elongating this two-tone Longbida pair of jeans is!

4. Bonus You can also dress up your denim a little bit by going for a shade like burgundy. These Wax Jeans know what we’re talking about!

5. Extra Credit: Don’t feel like you need to stick with solid shades, by the way. You deserve to have some fun. Check out these wavy Floerns jeans!

Slacks

6. Our Absolute Favorite: Need some good workwear? You’ll love how you look and feel in these wide leg Viligo pants!

7. We Also Love: Don’t shy away from bold colors — especially when they’re as brilliant as the red on these Tapata pants!

8. We Can’t Forget: We love a good plaid on a pair of trousers. These Grace Karin pants do it best!

9. Bonus: Into the gingham trend? These stretchy Amazon Essentials pants will be perfect with anything from a crop top to a button-up and a blazer!

10. Extra Credit: If you want a little extra flow, these trending Tronjori trousers will do the trick. So many great color options!

Paperbag Pants

11. Our Absolute Favorite: An ever-flattering, ever-chic style, we recommend pants with a paperbag waist to everyone for a multitude of occasions. These cropped Freeprance pants have claimed our top spot!

12. We Also Love: If you prefer a wider leg approach, we have an amazing pick for you too: these printed SySea pants!

13. We Can’t Forget: A jogger and a paperbag pant in one? Of course we needed to include these comfy yet trendy Dokotoo pants on our list!

Leggings

14. Our Absolute Favorite: Now this is how you dress up a pair of leggings. These MeMoi leggings are corduroy-style and even have pocket details!

15. We Also Love: You could also go for something cozy and luxurious at the same time, like these Conceited velour leggings!

16. We Can’t Forget: Of course, we’re including a pair of these ultra-popular, forever-wearable Leggings Depot faux-leather leggings. Dress them up or let them elevate a crew neck!

17. Bonus: Looking for something simple to be your go-to pair? These seamless, tummy-smoothing Breezies leggings from QVC are our pick!

Not done shopping? Check out some of our other product picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!