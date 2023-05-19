15 Best Bathing Suits That Will Make Your Legs Look So Much Longer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Swimsuit season is kicking off soon, so we’re on the search for the best bathing suits that elongate our legs. Certain swimsuits hit our hips at an awkward spot, shortening our silhouette and throwing off our proportions — it’s the equivalent of jeans that cut off our ankles or widen our waist. Instead, we prefer bathing suits that make our legs look long and lean! Who can relate?

You don’t need to rock high heels in order to elongate your legs in a swimsuit (pretty sure that’s a hazard at the pool anyway, to be fair). We found swim styles that will flatter your figure even when you’re barefoot. Many of these designs feature a higher leg or ruffled hem to create the illusion of longer legs. Now you’ll feel your best at the beach! Keep scrolling to shop 15 bathing suits that will make your legs look miles long!

15 Best Bathing Suits That Elongate Your Legs

Color-blocked pattern

Stomach and back ruching

V-neckline

Pros:

Ruching provides tummy control

High leg cut

Trendy color combo for spring and summer

Cons:

Pricey

Bottoms are a little cheeky

Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed! But whoever said orange and pink look amazing together was absolutely correct! We love this cute color combo in the form of this ruched one-piece suit.

$208.00 See It!

2. Best Bathing Suit Dress: Spanx Shaping Plunge Swim Dress

No-dig leg openings

360 degrees of shaping

Flounce skirt for coverage with hidden tie feature

Pros:

Smoothing and shaping textured fabric

Fits like a glove

Flattering coverage all over

Cons:

Dress style doesn’t blend in like other swimsuits

Pricey

It’s about time a brand came out with a swim dress that covers our hips and thighs. Thanks, Spanx! Take this shaping swimsuit from the tennis court to the pool.

$198.00 See It!

3. Best Belted Bathing Suit: Maeve One-Piece

Underwire cups

Belted waistband

Geometric pattern

Pros:

Super flattering!

Tummy control

High leg cut

Cons:

Design isn’t for everyone

Not inexpensive

We’re seriously smitten with this belted one-piece! Make a splash at your next pool party in this showstopping swimsuit.

$128.00 See Ir!

4. Best Tummy Control Bathing Suit: Charmo Ruched One-Piece

Stomach ruching

Flirty cutouts in front and back

11 color options in sizes XS to XXL

Pros:

Comfortable cut around thighs

Ultra-flattering

Affordable

Cons:

Might not be ideal for larger chests

Some say the bottom is cheeky

“The fit is perfection!” one shopper gushed. “I have more of an hourglass figure and have a hard time finding things that fit my hips and aren’t huge up top. This checks all the boxes! Great tummy control, beautiful color, soft material, and surprisingly supportive up top.”

Was $40 On Sale: $37 You Save 8% See It!

5. Best Neon Bathing Suit: Good American Sparkle One-Piece

Super high leg cut

Available in regular and plus sizes

Metallic and Spandex material

Pros:

High cut makes legs look extra long

Elasticized straps and stretchy fabric

Classic silhouette in a bright color

Sizes XS to 4X

Cons:

Color is polarizing

Some shoppers may not like the low back

Leave it to miss Khloé Kardashian to design a swimsuit that makes Us feel like we’re in Baywatch. This classic high-cut one-piece features a scoop neck and back in neon green metallic.

$119.00 See It!

Underwire cups

Big bow in back

Made with recycled nylon

Pros:

Sustainably crafted

Beautiful blue color with back bow

Flattering high leg cut

Cons:

Underwire cups might not work on all cup sizes

Slightly cheeky bottoms

Blue skies and suits ahead! We love the chic simplicity of this blue underwire swimsuit, complete with a big bow in back.

$88.00 See It!

7. Best Tie-Waist Bathing Suit: Montce Tie-Up Bikini Bottoms

High-waisted tie bottoms

Cap sleeve top

Fun wave pattern

Pros:

Extremely flattering on stomach, arms and legs

All-around adorable

Cons:

Pricey (this is just the cost of the bottoms)

Very cheeky

Make waves in this high-waisted bikini from Anthropologie! Every part of this swimsuit is flattering, from the tummy control to the cap sleeves.

$118.00 See It!

8. Best Cutout Bathing Suit: LSPACE One-Piece

Textured gingham pattern

Cutouts in front and back

High leg cut

Pros:

Sultry silhouette

Tummy control

Unique design

Cons:

Cheeky with lots of cleavage

Straps aren’t easily adjustable

Embrace your curves in this cutout swimsuit from LSPACE! This sultry style gives you cleavage and cheekiness with tummy control.

$220.00 See It!

9. Best Mix-and-Match Bathing Suit: Cupshe Lace-Up Bikini

22 pattern options

Lace-up top and bottoms

Comfortable with coverage

Pros:

Variety of colors to choose from

Flattering

Solid support

Adjustable bottoms

Cons:

Some say the top runs small

No tummy control with low-rise bottoms

“Love the side ties on the bottoms that are more unique and artsy than just simple, single ties,” one customer said. “The bottoms provide good coverage and some cheekiness without being gross.”

Was $34 On Sale: $31 You Save 9% See It!

10. Best Polka Dot Bathing Suit: Waters Edge One-Piece

Polka dot pattern

Scrunch straps with back ties

High leg cut

Pros:

Cute and classic print

Flattering

Cons:

Straps aren’t easily adjustable

Cheeky bottoms

Move over, itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny, yellow polka-dot bikini! We prefer this polka-dot one-piece with more coverage.

$118.00 See It!

11. Bestselling Bathing Suit: Eomenie Cutout One-Piece

1 Bestseller in Women’s One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon

29 color/pattern options

Front and back cutouts

Pros:

Coverage on bottom

Flattering

Stomach ruching provides tummy control

Cons:

Some say sizing is off

Not ideal for larger busts

This bestselling bathing suit is such a flattering choice for swimsuit season! The cutouts add a flirty touch, but there’s also tummy control and booty coverage.

Was $40 On Sale: $36 You Save 10% See It!

12. Best Ruffle Bathing Suit: Avanova Plunging One-Piece

29 color and pattern options

Plunging necklace

Ruffle sleeves

Pros:

Belt delivers tummy control

Sexy silhouette

Bright colors

Cons:

Revealing

Not the best support

Take the plunge in this fashion-forward belted one-piece! This swimsuit was made for a tropical vacation.

$36.00 See It!

13. Best Ruched Bathing Suit: Hapcope High-Cut One-Piece

Ruching along the sides

Adjustable drawstrings

20 color options

Pros:

Incredibly flattering

High quality

Ruching provides tummy control and cinches waist

Cons:

Very cheeky

Some say this suit doesn’t work on long torsos

With adjustable drawstrings and side ruching, this one-piece is flattering and flexible. Show off your legs in this stunning swimsuit!

Was $40 On Sale: $30 You Save 25% See It!

14. Best Peplum Bathing Suit: Beach Riot Ruffled Bikini Bottoms

Ruffled peplum trim

High-waisted cut

Available in black and beige

Pros:

Tummy control

Flattering

Cons:

Pricey (this is just the price of the bottoms)

Runs small

If you want to draw attention away from your hips, these ruffled bikini bottoms will do the trick. The high-waisted peplum cut provides waist-cinching tummy control.

$118.00 See It!

15. Best Scalloped Bathing Suit: Cupshe Cutout One-Piece

Scalloped edges

Front and back cutouts

On sale

Pros:

Cute and comfortable

Flattering

Tummy control

Good for longer torsos

Cons:

Not much chest support

Some say the booty area is saggy

“Y’ALL. This suit is UNREAL and checks every single box,” one reviewer raved. “It’s SO cute, SO comfy, and even more flattering. Would look amazing on every body type.”

Was $45 On Sale: $33 You Save 27% See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: