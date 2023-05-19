15 Best Bathing Suits That Will Make Your Legs Look So Much Longer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Swimsuit season is kicking off soon, so we’re on the search for the best bathing suits that elongate our legs. Certain swimsuits hit our hips at an awkward spot, shortening our silhouette and throwing off our proportions — it’s the equivalent of jeans that cut off our ankles or widen our waist. Instead, we prefer bathing suits that make our legs look long and lean! Who can relate?
You don’t need to rock high heels in order to elongate your legs in a swimsuit (pretty sure that’s a hazard at the pool anyway, to be fair). We found swim styles that will flatter your figure even when you’re barefoot. Many of these designs feature a higher leg or ruffled hem to create the illusion of longer legs. Now you’ll feel your best at the beach! Keep scrolling to shop 15 bathing suits that will make your legs look miles long!
15 Best Bathing Suits That Elongate Your Legs
1. Best Color-Blocked Bathing Suit: Solid & Striped Ruched One-Piece
- Color-blocked pattern
- Stomach and back ruching
- V-neckline
Pros:
- Ruching provides tummy control
- High leg cut
- Trendy color combo for spring and summer
Cons:
- Pricey
- Bottoms are a little cheeky
Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed! But whoever said orange and pink look amazing together was absolutely correct! We love this cute color combo in the form of this ruched one-piece suit.
2. Best Bathing Suit Dress: Spanx Shaping Plunge Swim Dress
- No-dig leg openings
- 360 degrees of shaping
- Flounce skirt for coverage with hidden tie feature
Pros:
- Smoothing and shaping textured fabric
- Fits like a glove
- Flattering coverage all over
Cons:
- Dress style doesn’t blend in like other swimsuits
- Pricey
It’s about time a brand came out with a swim dress that covers our hips and thighs. Thanks, Spanx! Take this shaping swimsuit from the tennis court to the pool.
3. Best Belted Bathing Suit: Maeve One-Piece
- Underwire cups
- Belted waistband
- Geometric pattern
Pros:
- Super flattering!
- Tummy control
- High leg cut
Cons:
- Design isn’t for everyone
- Not inexpensive
We’re seriously smitten with this belted one-piece! Make a splash at your next pool party in this showstopping swimsuit.
4. Best Tummy Control Bathing Suit: Charmo Ruched One-Piece
- Stomach ruching
- Flirty cutouts in front and back
- 11 color options in sizes XS to XXL
Pros:
- Comfortable cut around thighs
- Ultra-flattering
- Affordable
Cons:
- Might not be ideal for larger chests
- Some say the bottom is cheeky
“The fit is perfection!” one shopper gushed. “I have more of an hourglass figure and have a hard time finding things that fit my hips and aren’t huge up top. This checks all the boxes! Great tummy control, beautiful color, soft material, and surprisingly supportive up top.”
5. Best Neon Bathing Suit: Good American Sparkle One-Piece
- Super high leg cut
- Available in regular and plus sizes
- Metallic and Spandex material
Pros:
- High cut makes legs look extra long
- Elasticized straps and stretchy fabric
- Classic silhouette in a bright color
- Sizes XS to 4X
Cons:
- Color is polarizing
- Some shoppers may not like the low back
Leave it to miss Khloé Kardashian to design a swimsuit that makes Us feel like we’re in Baywatch. This classic high-cut one-piece features a scoop neck and back in neon green metallic.
6. Best Underwire Bathing Suit: Dippin’ Daisy’s One-Piece
- Underwire cups
- Big bow in back
- Made with recycled nylon
Pros:
- Sustainably crafted
- Beautiful blue color with back bow
- Flattering high leg cut
Cons:
- Underwire cups might not work on all cup sizes
- Slightly cheeky bottoms
Blue skies and suits ahead! We love the chic simplicity of this blue underwire swimsuit, complete with a big bow in back.
7. Best Tie-Waist Bathing Suit: Montce Tie-Up Bikini Bottoms
- High-waisted tie bottoms
- Cap sleeve top
- Fun wave pattern
Pros:
- Extremely flattering on stomach, arms and legs
- All-around adorable
Cons:
- Pricey (this is just the cost of the bottoms)
- Very cheeky
Make waves in this high-waisted bikini from Anthropologie! Every part of this swimsuit is flattering, from the tummy control to the cap sleeves.
8. Best Cutout Bathing Suit: LSPACE One-Piece
- Textured gingham pattern
- Cutouts in front and back
- High leg cut
Pros:
- Sultry silhouette
- Tummy control
- Unique design
Cons:
- Cheeky with lots of cleavage
- Straps aren’t easily adjustable
Embrace your curves in this cutout swimsuit from LSPACE! This sultry style gives you cleavage and cheekiness with tummy control.
9. Best Mix-and-Match Bathing Suit: Cupshe Lace-Up Bikini
- 22 pattern options
- Lace-up top and bottoms
- Comfortable with coverage
Pros:
- Variety of colors to choose from
- Flattering
- Solid support
- Adjustable bottoms
Cons:
- Some say the top runs small
- No tummy control with low-rise bottoms
“Love the side ties on the bottoms that are more unique and artsy than just simple, single ties,” one customer said. “The bottoms provide good coverage and some cheekiness without being gross.”
10. Best Polka Dot Bathing Suit: Waters Edge One-Piece
- Polka dot pattern
- Scrunch straps with back ties
- High leg cut
Pros:
- Cute and classic print
- Flattering
Cons:
- Straps aren’t easily adjustable
- Cheeky bottoms
Move over, itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny, yellow polka-dot bikini! We prefer this polka-dot one-piece with more coverage.
11. Bestselling Bathing Suit: Eomenie Cutout One-Piece
- 1 Bestseller in Women’s One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon
- 29 color/pattern options
- Front and back cutouts
Pros:
- Coverage on bottom
- Flattering
- Stomach ruching provides tummy control
Cons:
- Some say sizing is off
- Not ideal for larger busts
This bestselling bathing suit is such a flattering choice for swimsuit season! The cutouts add a flirty touch, but there’s also tummy control and booty coverage.
12. Best Ruffle Bathing Suit: Avanova Plunging One-Piece
- 29 color and pattern options
- Plunging necklace
- Ruffle sleeves
Pros:
- Belt delivers tummy control
- Sexy silhouette
- Bright colors
Cons:
- Revealing
- Not the best support
Take the plunge in this fashion-forward belted one-piece! This swimsuit was made for a tropical vacation.
13. Best Ruched Bathing Suit: Hapcope High-Cut One-Piece
- Ruching along the sides
- Adjustable drawstrings
- 20 color options
Pros:
- Incredibly flattering
- High quality
- Ruching provides tummy control and cinches waist
Cons:
- Very cheeky
- Some say this suit doesn’t work on long torsos
With adjustable drawstrings and side ruching, this one-piece is flattering and flexible. Show off your legs in this stunning swimsuit!
14. Best Peplum Bathing Suit: Beach Riot Ruffled Bikini Bottoms
- Ruffled peplum trim
- High-waisted cut
- Available in black and beige
Pros:
- Tummy control
- Flattering
Cons:
- Pricey (this is just the price of the bottoms)
- Runs small
If you want to draw attention away from your hips, these ruffled bikini bottoms will do the trick. The high-waisted peplum cut provides waist-cinching tummy control.
15. Best Scalloped Bathing Suit: Cupshe Cutout One-Piece
- Scalloped edges
- Front and back cutouts
- On sale
Pros:
- Cute and comfortable
- Flattering
- Tummy control
- Good for longer torsos
Cons:
- Not much chest support
- Some say the booty area is saggy
“Y’ALL. This suit is UNREAL and checks every single box,” one reviewer raved. “It’s SO cute, SO comfy, and even more flattering. Would look amazing on every body type.”
