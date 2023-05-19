Cancel OK
Swimsuit Season

15 Best Bathing Suits That Will Make Your Legs Look So Much Longer

By
swimsuit, long legs
Shutterstock

Swimsuit season is kicking off soon, so we’re on the search for the best bathing suits that elongate our legs. Certain swimsuits hit our hips at an awkward spot, shortening our silhouette and throwing off our proportions — it’s the equivalent of jeans that cut off our ankles or widen our waist. Instead, we prefer bathing suits that make our legs look long and lean! Who can relate?

You don’t need to rock high heels in order to elongate your legs in a swimsuit (pretty sure that’s a hazard at the pool anyway, to be fair). We found swim styles that will flatter your figure even when you’re barefoot. Many of these designs feature a higher leg or ruffled hem to create the illusion of longer legs. Now you’ll feel your best at the beach! Keep scrolling to shop 15 bathing suits that will make your legs look miles long!

15 Best Bathing Suits That Elongate Your Legs

 1. Best Color-Blocked Bathing Suit: Solid & Striped Ruched One-Piece

color block bathing suit
Anthropologie
  • Color-blocked pattern
  • Stomach and back ruching
  • V-neckline

Pros:

  • Ruching provides tummy control
  • High leg cut
  • Trendy color combo for spring and summer

Cons:

  • Pricey
  • Bottoms are a little cheeky

Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed! But whoever said orange and pink look amazing together was absolutely correct! We love this cute color combo in the form of this ruched one-piece suit.

$208.00
See It!

2. Best Bathing Suit Dress: Spanx Shaping Plunge Swim Dress

Spanx swim dress
Spanx
  • No-dig leg openings
  • 360 degrees of shaping
  • Flounce skirt for coverage with hidden tie feature 

Pros:

  • Smoothing and shaping textured fabric
  • Fits like a glove
  • Flattering coverage all over

Cons:

  • Dress style doesn’t blend in like other swimsuits
  • Pricey

It’s about time a brand came out with a swim dress that covers our hips and thighs. Thanks, Spanx! Take this shaping swimsuit from the tennis court to the pool.

$198.00
See It!

3. Best Belted Bathing Suit: Maeve One-Piece

belted one-piece
Anthropologie

 

  • Underwire cups
  • Belted waistband
  • Geometric pattern

Pros:

  • Super flattering!
  • Tummy control
  • High leg cut

Cons:

  • Design isn’t for everyone
  • Not inexpensive

We’re seriously smitten with this belted one-piece! Make a splash at your next pool party in this showstopping swimsuit.

$128.00
See Ir!

4. Best Tummy Control Bathing Suit: Charmo Ruched One-Piece

 

cutout one-piece
Amazon

 

  • Stomach ruching
  • Flirty cutouts in front and back
  • 11 color options in sizes XS to XXL

Pros:

  • Comfortable cut around thighs
  • Ultra-flattering
  • Affordable

Cons:

  • Might not be ideal for larger chests
  • Some say the bottom is cheeky

“The fit is perfection!” one shopper gushed. “I have more of an hourglass figure and have a hard time finding things that fit my hips and aren’t huge up top. This checks all the boxes! Great tummy control, beautiful color, soft material, and surprisingly supportive up top.”

Was $40On Sale: $37You Save 8%
See It!

5. Best Neon Bathing Suit: Good American Sparkle One-Piece

Good American one-piece
Anthropologie

  • Super high leg cut
  • Available in regular and plus sizes
  • Metallic and Spandex material

Pros:

  • High cut makes legs look extra long
  • Elasticized straps and stretchy fabric
  • Classic silhouette in a bright color
  • Sizes XS to 4X

Cons:

  • Color is polarizing
  • Some shoppers may not like the low back

Leave it to miss Khloé Kardashian to design a swimsuit that makes Us feel like we’re in Baywatch. This classic high-cut one-piece features a scoop neck and back in neon green metallic.

$119.00
See It!

6. Best Underwire Bathing Suit: Dippin’ Daisy’s One-Piece

underwire one-piece
Anthropologie

 

  • Underwire cups
  • Big bow in back
  • Made with recycled nylon

Pros:

  • Sustainably crafted
  • Beautiful blue color with back bow
  • Flattering high leg cut

Cons:

  • Underwire cups might not work on all cup sizes
  • Slightly cheeky bottoms

Blue skies and suits ahead! We love the chic simplicity of this blue underwire swimsuit, complete with a big bow in back.

$88.00
See It!

7. Best Tie-Waist Bathing Suit: Montce Tie-Up Bikini Bottoms

high-waisted bikini
Anthropologie

 

  • High-waisted tie bottoms
  • Cap sleeve top
  • Fun wave pattern

Pros:

  • Extremely flattering on stomach, arms and legs
  • All-around adorable

Cons:

  • Pricey (this is just the cost of the bottoms)
  • Very cheeky

Make waves in this high-waisted bikini from Anthropologie! Every part of this swimsuit is flattering, from the tummy control to the cap sleeves.

$118.00
See It!

8. Best Cutout Bathing Suit: LSPACE One-Piece

cutout swimsuit
Anthropologie

  • Textured gingham pattern
  • Cutouts in front and back
  • High leg cut

Pros:

  • Sultry silhouette
  • Tummy control
  • Unique design

Cons:

  • Cheeky with lots of cleavage
  • Straps aren’t easily adjustable

Embrace your curves in this cutout swimsuit from LSPACE! This sultry style gives you cleavage and cheekiness with tummy control.

$220.00
See It!

9. Best Mix-and-Match Bathing Suit: Cupshe Lace-Up Bikini

mix and match bikini
Amazon

  • 22 pattern options
  • Lace-up top and bottoms
  • Comfortable with coverage

Pros:

  • Variety of colors to choose from
  • Flattering
  • Solid support
  • Adjustable bottoms

Cons:

  • Some say the top runs small
  • No tummy control with low-rise bottoms

“Love the side ties on the bottoms that are more unique and artsy than just simple, single ties,” one customer said. “The bottoms provide good coverage and some cheekiness without being gross.”

Was $34On Sale: $31You Save 9%
See It!

10. Best Polka Dot Bathing Suit: Waters Edge One-Piece

polka-dot one-piece
Anthropologie

  • Polka dot pattern
  • Scrunch straps with back ties
  • High leg cut 

Pros:

  • Cute and classic print
  • Flattering

Cons:

  • Straps aren’t easily adjustable
  • Cheeky bottoms

Move over, itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny, yellow polka-dot bikini! We prefer this polka-dot one-piece with more coverage.

$118.00
See It!

11. Bestselling Bathing Suit: Eomenie Cutout One-Piece

cutout swimsuit
Amazon

  • 1 Bestseller in Women’s One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon
  • 29 color/pattern options
  • Front and back cutouts

Pros:

  • Coverage on bottom
  • Flattering
  • Stomach ruching provides tummy control 

Cons:

  • Some say sizing is off
  • Not ideal for larger busts

This bestselling bathing suit is such a flattering choice for swimsuit season! The cutouts add a flirty touch, but there’s also tummy control and booty coverage.

Was $40On Sale: $36You Save 10%
See It!

12. Best Ruffle Bathing Suit: Avanova Plunging One-Piece

plunging one-piece
Amazon

  • 29 color and pattern options
  • Plunging necklace
  • Ruffle sleeves

Pros:

  • Belt delivers tummy control
  • Sexy silhouette
  • Bright colors

Cons:

  • Revealing
  • Not the best support

Take the plunge in this fashion-forward belted one-piece! This swimsuit was made for a tropical vacation.

$36.00
See It!

13. Best Ruched Bathing Suit: Hapcope High-Cut One-Piece

ruched one-piece
Amazon

 

  • Ruching along the sides
  • Adjustable drawstrings
  • 20 color options

Pros:

  • Incredibly flattering
  • High quality
  • Ruching provides tummy control and cinches waist

Cons:

  • Very cheeky
  • Some say this suit doesn’t work on long torsos

With adjustable drawstrings and side ruching, this one-piece is flattering and flexible. Show off your legs in this stunning swimsuit!

Was $40On Sale: $30You Save 25%
See It!

14. Best Peplum Bathing Suit: Beach Riot Ruffled Bikini Bottoms

 

peplum bathing suit bottoms
Anthropologie

  • Ruffled peplum trim
  • High-waisted cut
  • Available in black and beige

Pros:

  • Tummy control
  • Flattering

Cons:

  • Pricey (this is just the price of the bottoms)
  • Runs small

If you want to draw attention away from your hips, these ruffled bikini bottoms will do the trick. The high-waisted peplum cut provides waist-cinching tummy control.

$118.00
See It!

15. Best Scalloped Bathing Suit: Cupshe Cutout One-Piece

scalloped bathing suit
Amazon

  • Scalloped edges
  • Front and back cutouts
  • On sale

Pros:

  • Cute and comfortable
  • Flattering
  • Tummy control
  • Good for longer torsos

Cons:

  • Not much chest support
  • Some say the booty area is saggy

“Y’ALL. This suit is UNREAL and checks every single box,” one reviewer raved. “It’s SO cute, SO comfy, and even more flattering. Would look amazing on every body type.”

Was $45On Sale: $33You Save 27%
See It!

