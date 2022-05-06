17 Flowy Dresses That Just Say No to Cling

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve got a stage-five clinger over here. The most horrifying, disconcerting kind. No, not a person — a clingy dress! Some fabrics and fits just love to cling, and on most days, or even all days, that’s just not what we’re looking for. We much prefer something flowy we can move comfortably in and feel confident wearing!

We know so many shoppers share this same mindset, so we’re picked out 17 warm weather dresses from Amazon and Target that just say no to cling. Shop our faves below!

17 No-Cling Dresses With Flowy Fits

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Just because your dress is on the shorter side doesn’t mean it can’t flow like all the others! This tie-dye BEUFRI dress is relaxed throughout!

2. We Also Love: Want something super lightweight? This Universal Thread dress from Target is a breezy, gauzy beauty with an adorable ruffle hem!

3. We Can’t Forget: Take things off one shoulder with this Jhsnjnr dress. It’s drapey in the best ways!

4. Deal Alert: How amazing is the sale on this A New Day tank dress from Target? Such a go-to piece!

5. Ruffling Things Up: The ruffle details on this KIRUNDO dress are simply adorable. And that dainty leopard print? The best!

6. Beach Babe: This Meenew dress is definitely a pick you want to take on a beach vacation. And take photos in!

Midi Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Tiers aren’t only cute, but they add some extra roomy flow to a dress, as demonstrated on this puff-sleeve PRETTYGARDEN dress!

8. We Also Love: This linen-blend A New Day dress is one of the most gorgeous finds at Target right now. The Black Floral version is our favorite!

9. We Can’t Forget: With ruffle straps and a high-low hem, this KIRUNDO dress is just begging for you to twirl around in it!

10. All About Empire Waistlines: The reemergence of empire waistlines has been nothing short of amazing. This A New Day dress adds a smocked bust too to really crush all of the latest trends!

11. A Different Take on Floral: This Minibee dress features embroidered florals blooming up from the bottom. We love the short sleeves and lightweight linen blend too!

12. On the Dot: This Ophestin dress is the type of piece you can wear whenever. It’s the type of piece that will keep you from ever feeling like you have “nothing to wear”!

Maxi Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Summer wedding? Date night? This one-shoulder PRETTYGARDEN dress is a long, flowy, gorgeous piece you’ll feel like a star in!

14. We Also Love: We’ll always come back to this short-sleeve, tiered YESNO maxi dress. It’s just the best of both worlds when it comes to comfort and style!

15. We Can’t Forget: This Universal Thread dress has long balloon sleeves but is very lightweight. A great option from Target for spring brunch or summer sidewalk dinners!

16. ’90s Vibes: This short-sleeve Kranda maxi dress just looks so good with booties, ’90s style. Also note the keyhole/tie detail in back!

17. Simple and Sweet: This long ANRABESS tank dress is a solid pick — literally. Though there are patterned options available too!

