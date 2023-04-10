This Stunning Spring Dress Has Ruching to Flatter All Figures

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion fact: A dress is only as good as its construction and design. Any frock can appear pretty to the untrained eye, but the smaller details which aren’t as noticeable make a garment better than the rest. If we’re shopping for styles which show off our figures, we adore looking for ruching to help smooth out any areas we’re insecure about.

But here’s the thing: Not all ruching gets the job done. You need the right type of material to make the effect work, and this dress from FOROLAV has what it takes! It’s created from a comfy, stretchy mesh fabric that makes the ruching which creates a flattering effect. Read on for the scoop!

Get the FOROLAV Mesh Bodycon Mini Dress for $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Mesh is such an excellent vehicle for ruching because it’s particularly pliable. Unlike satin, the stretch factor takes it to the next level. It also doesn’t have a shine to it, which can sometimes make ruching not as slimming as other items. With this piece, you’ll receive a layer of semi-sheer mesh over a stretchy lining on the bodice of the dress, and the duo is simply stunning when combined. In fact, the ruching is so seamless and can truly make your silhouette sleeker than ever. Goals!

And then as an extra bonus, the outer layer of mesh extends to the sleeves to provide you with a billowy long-sleeve moment. It’s too gorgeous and oh-so-Instagram-friendly! The sleeves also create a trendy square neckline which only adds to this dress’ appeal. With the drawstrings at the hem, you have control over how long or short the length is. It’s another feature unique to ruched styles. The bottom line? We don’t think there’s a single element of this dress which doesn’t work for Us. As far as spring and summer staples are concerned, this one is at the top of our list. Warm weather just met its most fabulous match!

