Confession: We love a good handbag. This accessory category is ideal for meeting your functional needs while also making a strong statement. Whether you prefer faux-leather variations or suede alternatives, you should have a bag that properly suits your individual lifestyle. Do you need a new shoulder bag to add to your collection? We found a stunning and versatile shearling bag that allows you to keep the cozy vibes around no matter the season — and it’s 56% off right now!

The Fossil women’s Harwell small flap crossbody bag is a compact, fashionable option that may become your new favorite handbag. This item has a leather and shearling body with leather-wrapped hardware — and gold embellishments — for a shiny, bold moment. Also, it has a polyester lining and comes with one back slide pocket and one interior slide pocket for storage. And for those moments when you need a little length, it features an adjustable crossbody strap.

Get the Fossil Women's Harwell Small Flap Crossbody Bag for just $100 (was $230) at Amazon!

This bag is easy to style due to how stylish it is. You can wear this epic accessory with jeans, pumps and a leather jacket for an outfit that emphasizes the bag. But of course, you can rock it with knee-high boots and a flowy blouse for an elevated aesthetic. Further, this bag silhouette from Fossil comes in seven colors and patterns, so we’re sure that at least one — or more — will align with your tastes.

While reviewing and gushing over this small crossbody, a satisfied Amazon reviewer said,” The cutest little purse, I love it, but if you’re looking for something that holds a lot, this isn’t it! She barely holds a cell phone, keys, ID, and a credit card. With that, I love her for when I don’t need everything.”

One more Amazon shopper noted, “It’s a great little handbag. Good stitching. Smooth leather. Not too shiny.” While another reviewer fawned, “The quality and design are amazing, and I live the big buckle on the center.”

Carrying all of your daily necessities doesn’t have to be a mundane task. Opt for a shoulder bag like this one that allows you to wear shearling in a fun fashion all year long!

See it: Get the Fossil Women's Harwell Small Flap Crossbody Bag for just $100 (was $230) at Amazon!

