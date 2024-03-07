Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ll admit that I’m a perfume hoarder — I currently own over 30 scents in my ever-expanding collection. With so many, you may be wondering if I even wear all of them, and the answer is yes! Each fragrance has its own unique personality that completes my look for a specific event or occasion. To put it simply, I wouldn’t wear a rich, commanding gourmand to a meeting; something like that is best reserved for date night.

That said, there’s nothing worse than spritzing on a mood-boosting scent that dissipates within the hour. Because of this, I find myself drawn to perfumes that project and maintain impressive lasting power… and many of my lighter perfumes and eau de toilettes have been collecting dust on the shelf. Trust me, I’ve tried all of the tricks to make my airy fragrances last longer — from expertly placing them along my pulse points and moisturizing right before I spray — but nothing worked. Well, until I discovered this unique Fragrance Extending Primer from Future Society.

I’ve been a fan of Future Society’s fragrances for a while (they figured out a way to DNA sequence extinct flowers to bring these long-lost scents back to life), and while their perfumes are truly otherworldly, the fragrance primer is something that will elevate and enhance every perfume connoisseur’s collection. Meant to be applied before you spritz on your scent, this milky primer lays the foundation for your perfume, helping boost its longevity and overall magnifying the aroma.

I put this primer to the test with one of my favorite light earthy scents, Maison Margiela Replica Autumn Vibes. When I wear this eau de toilette, usually all traces of it dissolve within an hour. Yet when layered over top the fragrance primer, I could still catch whiffs of the cedar wood spiked-perfume eight hours after application. Someone even complimented me on how good I smelled, a first for this close-to-skin scent.

Along with increasing the staying power of Autumn Vibes, the primer also amplified the projection and sillage (a.k.a. the scent trail it leaves behind). I mentioned before that this typically lays close to the skin, but with the primer, the people around me could also appreciate the scent, without it being too overpowering or headache-inducing.

Although it’s rare for me to go through an entire bottle of perfume due to the sheer amount I have in my collection, I have a feeling I’ll need to restock Optimal Habitat in the near future. My fragrance wardrobe is forever changed for the better thanks to this product!

