This Subscription Box Is How We Plan on Upgrading Our Wardrobe This Season

My love for shopping has a major caveat, I only ever buy trend-driven items. In fact, the majority of my cold weather wardrobe consists of neoprene sweatshirts, fuzzy teddy jackets and enough snakeskin to provide coats for an entire family of anacondas. As much as I love a good print or bright color, what I find myself reaching for day in and day out aren’t the leopard print pants or the neon turtlenecks, but rather the basics. It’s also what I think my closet lacks the most of and inconveniently, for me, is what I really dislike shopping for.

Seeing as finding the perfect turtleneck or a great fitting blouse is something I dread, I decided to turn to a subscription box to help me find the basics I need to build my wardrobe around. That’s why I turned to the Frank And Oak Style Plan. I’ve tried goodies from the brand before (specifically, the jeans) and not only loved the fit, but also that the company uses sustainable practices for each item that it produces. The denim, for example, is made using 79 percent less energy, 50 percent less chemicals and 95 percent less water than the traditional pair of jeans you may find at a store. Frank And Oak also uses high-quality cotton and sustainable harvesting methods, so not only is your tee or jacket going to feel super soft and look great, but it’ll also be made in a way that won’t hurt the environment. Sounds like some pretty guilt-free shopping to Us.

The Style Plan isn’t just a subscription box filled with the same items for everyone. Every box is customized and curated to perfectly fit their lifestyle. First, I had to answer questions about myself, including my occupation, what sizes and fits I look for and what style I prefer (with photos, so there’s no guesswork about the difference between “casual” and “creative”) and how I prefer to dress for certain events. It’s super in-depth and leaves little room for error in regards to size and style.

Finally, after filling out my profile, I was given multiple items to choose from for my curated looks. There were turtlenecks, blouses and even a velvet dress that I couldn’t help but imagine myself wearing to holiday parties. After selecting my picks — and unselecting the ones I didn’t totally love — I waited for my box to ship.

The Style Plan arrived after several days and the box contained three of my picks: a silky mustard-hued button-up blouse, a purple mock neck sweatshirt and that V-neck navy velvet dress that I couldn’t help but fawn over. I purposely selected some not so basic basics to use as layering tools for my fall wardrobe, and I certainly wasn’t disappointed.

The mustard blouse is hands-down my favorite item in the box. It has gathered sleeves, a camp collar and a slightly cropped hemline (I’m 5’5″and needed to wear high-waisted pants without running the risk of showing midriff). The best part, however, is that it fits loosely, but not so loose that it looked messy, rumpled or intentionally oversized. If you have trouble finding buttoned blouses that don’t awkwardly gape at the front, definitely try this one. Since it’s a little boxy, it’s not optimal for tucking in, but it looks great with jeans and leggings. It’s an effortlessly put-together look that doesn’t scream “trying too hard,” so it’s the perfect top to wear to an interview, work or any occasion that calls for formal (but not stuffy) outfits.

I’ve never met a sweatshirt I didn’t like, but all the ones I own either have cheeky slogans, wild prints or are so oversized that the only place I can get away wearing them is either running errands or over a tank top on my way to the gym. Thankfully, my Style Plan box included a stunning mock neck sweatshirt that is chic, simple and tailored. It doesn’t have that telltale oversized fit many sweatshirts do and actually skimmed over me in a flattering way. The best part though, is the mock neck detail that makes it an absolute superstar piece for layering. I’ve already worn it under vests and paired it with jeans and pleated leather skirts. The one drawback? It’s made with fleece, which, while snuggly and soft, is prone to some light pilling.

However, the real star of the show for me is that V-neck velvet mididress. It’s in the most beautiful shade of navy and it’s one of those pieces I would never think to purchase for myself. While it can be a great find for holiday parties, I’m excited to style it as a basic midi — layering it over tees and semi-sheer black turtlenecks, or even wearing with blazers.

The best part about the Style Plan is that it takes all the guesswork out of shopping online and just picks out items that you might not even generally gravitate towards, but will love anyways. If I happened to dislike anything or wanted to swap a size, I would’ve been able to return it within seven days for a full refund. Note that the $25 styling fee will only be charged if you choose to swap everything in your box (but why would you?).

