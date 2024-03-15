Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring — and its fabulous weather — is almost here! With the beginning of the season comes florals and frilly dresses that help emphasize the relaxed nature of this time of year. Whether you prefer long-sleeve renditions or mini options, finding the perfect spring dress is crucial to elevate your wardrobe. Are you looking for a versatile dress to wear for Easter and beyond? We found the most whimsical frock that will help you get in gear — and it’s only $28 at Walmart (seriously!).

This Free Assembly gathered waist mini dress will add a bright, floral punch to your wardrobe. The dress relies on a 100% cotton fabrication and has two side-seam pockets for storage. Also, for a stylish touch, this dress offers a gathered neckline and waist for dimension and shape.

Further, the flowy and structured feel of this dress makes it a fantastic option for all of your upcoming warm-weather activities. If you want styling suggestions, we suggest you throw this dress on with a sharp pair of pumps and a cardigan for a sleek and chic vibe. Of course, you can also pair it with sandals and a jean jacket for a more casual take. This dress comes in three colors, but we’re particularly fond of the pink floral variation — and it has a standard XS to XXXL size range.

While reviewing and gushing over this dress, one Walmart shopper said, “This dress is absolutely adorable and comfortable to wear. It has a flattering fit, and the color and print is gorgeous. And as a bonus, it has pockets and does not wrinkle after you wash and dry it. I wish it came in more colors!” One more reviewer added, “This dress is very cute, and it looks very stylish and unique.”

FYI — Easter is almost here, and if you’re looking for what to wear long after the holiday — and well into spring — this flouncy mini dress from Walmart could be your next closet staple.

See it: Get the Free Assembly Women’s Gathered Waist Mini Dress with Long Sleeves for $28 at Walmart!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Free Assembly here, and don’t forget to scope out the Walmart sale section for more great finds!