Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

7 Comfy Crewneck Sweatshirts From Free People to Transition Into Spring

By
pink crewneck
Free People

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One thing about Us? Comfort always comes first, with style a close second. Since we spend most of our time in loungewear, it makes sense to invest in high-quality pieces that we can proudly wear in public. Because let’s be real, our ratty sweats are not cutting it.

Related: 10 Luxurious Loungewear Sets for Less Than $100

Free People is home to some of the cutest and coziest styles! Now that spring is only a month away, we decided to compile a list of transitional sweatshirts so you can go from cold to warm weather without breaking a sweat. Warning: you’ll never want to take these comfy crewnecks off!

We The Free Graphic Camden Pullover

18 sweatshirt
Free People

Hot off the Super Bowl, this “18” graphic pullover is giving varsity vibes. There are other options to choose from, in case this sporty style isn’t your jam.

$68.00
See It!

We The Free Camden Sweatshirt

pink sweatshirt
Free People

Pretty in pink! While there are 17 different colors available, we’re particularly smitten with the bubblegum pink shade of this oversized sweatshirt with distressed detailing.

$78.00
See It!

Classic Crew Sweatshirt

Paris sweatshirt
Free People

Rep your favorite city in this Classic Crew Sweatshirt! Paris, Amsterdam, Nashville — the list goes on and on.

$98.00
See It!

Related: 17 Winter-to-Spring Fashion Finds That Will Have Compliments Raining Down

Intercept Tunic

crewneck sweatshirt
Free People

Go to and from workouts in this roomy crewneck, complete with a kangaroo pocket for holding your essentials. Long enough to wear with leggings!

$88.00
See It!

Classic Striped Oversized Crewneck

striped crewneck
Free People

Earn your stripes in this slouchy striped sweatshirt with a contrasting hem! The style feels a little preppy and a little funky.

$98.00
See It!

Over and Out Sweatshirt

tan sweatshirt
Free People

Super soft and lightweight, this oversized sweatshirt is casual-chic. One shopper said that this crewneck is “light enough for summer nights and perfectly sized for layering in the other three seasons. The perfect sweatshirt.”

$98.00
See It!

FP Movement All Star Solid Pullover

All Star pullover
Free People

Lavender haze! Sweat it out in this FP Movement pullover with side pockets. We’re obsessed!

$98.00
See It!

Related: 18 Winter Staple Pieces to Make Mixing and Matching While Traveling Easier

The Drop Standard Clancy Drawstring Hoodie Sweater

Deal of the Day

Hidden Gem! Grab This Rib-Knit Hoodie for as Much as 66% Off View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!