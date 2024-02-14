Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
One thing about Us? Comfort always comes first, with style a close second. Since we spend most of our time in loungewear, it makes sense to invest in high-quality pieces that we can proudly wear in public. Because let’s be real, our ratty sweats are not cutting it.
Free People is home to some of the cutest and coziest styles! Now that spring is only a month away, we decided to compile a list of transitional sweatshirts so you can go from cold to warm weather without breaking a sweat. Warning: you’ll never want to take these comfy crewnecks off!
We The Free Graphic Camden Pullover
Hot off the Super Bowl, this “18” graphic pullover is giving varsity vibes. There are other options to choose from, in case this sporty style isn’t your jam.
We The Free Camden Sweatshirt
Pretty in pink! While there are 17 different colors available, we’re particularly smitten with the bubblegum pink shade of this oversized sweatshirt with distressed detailing.
Classic Crew Sweatshirt
Rep your favorite city in this Classic Crew Sweatshirt! Paris, Amsterdam, Nashville — the list goes on and on.
Intercept Tunic
Go to and from workouts in this roomy crewneck, complete with a kangaroo pocket for holding your essentials. Long enough to wear with leggings!
Classic Striped Oversized Crewneck
Earn your stripes in this slouchy striped sweatshirt with a contrasting hem! The style feels a little preppy and a little funky.
Over and Out Sweatshirt
Super soft and lightweight, this oversized sweatshirt is casual-chic. One shopper said that this crewneck is “light enough for summer nights and perfectly sized for layering in the other three seasons. The perfect sweatshirt.”
FP Movement All Star Solid Pullover
Lavender haze! Sweat it out in this FP Movement pullover with side pockets. We’re obsessed!