



Summer is here and the livin’ is easy — or at least it’s supposed to be. Summertime activities do a number on our bodies and sometimes we just wish we had a refresh button to hit. Unfortunately, it’s not that simple but there’s an easy (and delicious!) juice cleanse that will have us looking and feeling our best in no time!

JUS by Julie juice cleanses can help to jumpstart our healthy lifestyles and naturally detox our bodies, all while tasting amazing. Is there anything better than that? Actually, there is! From now until July 14, we can get a free cooler tote with a two-day or three-day cleanse, both of which are on sale! Simply use promo code TOTE2DAY or TOTE3DAY at checkout and that’s it!

See it: Grab the 2 Day JUS Cleanse (originally $95) plus a free cooler tote and free shipping now for $69 or a 3 Day JUS Cleanse (originally $140) plus a free cooler tote and free shipping now just $99 for a limited time at JUS by Julie!

At JUS by Julie, the mission is all about flavorful juices to seamlessly pair with our busy lifestyles. Whether we’re looking for a green juice to start our day or maybe a spicy lemonade to kick our afternoon up a notch, it’s all about keeping things fun and fresh.

No matter our commitment level, there’s a JUS by Julie cleanse that will work for us! If anyone is looking to ease into the juice cleanse detox lifestyle, start off slow with the two-day JUS by Julie cleanse! It’s perfect for any first-time user or even a longtime lover looking for a quick refresher.

The 2 Day JUS Cleanse features 12 smoothies in 16-oz. bottles that provide all the nutrients, vitamins and fiber to help our bodies detoxify naturally. There are fun flavors like chia berry, Xtreme greens and even a Choco-nana/Watermelon Wizard/Acai Blend. The best part? All the bottles are numbered 1 through 6 so no one will get confused about what to drink and when to drink it!

Is anyone looking to take their cleanse a step further? If so, we’d recommend the other option! The 3 Day JUS Cleanse is a fan-favorite. Similar to the two-day cleanse, this three-day plan includes 18 smoothies, all of which are conveniently labeled.

We can also subscribe to save even more! We can opt to have either the two-day or three-day cleanse sent to us monthly or every three months. Both subscription options will earn us 15% off in savings.

Both options in this system include smoothies that are created with whole vegetables and fruits for all the essential fiber, nutrients and vitamins we need. While fueling us with all of this goodness, JUS by Julie cleanses are designed to flush our system and wipe away the evidence of junk food and unhealthy habits.

What we’re loving the most about both systems? Both systems are non-GMO, vegan, kosher, gluten-free and even dairy-free! How amazing is too amazing? Well, when we’re throwing in a free cooler tote with our purchases, the limit does not exist!

