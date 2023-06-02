Frontgate’s Sitewide Sale Can Cover All Of Your Outdoor Decor Needs — 20% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Who doesn’t love to entertain in the relaxing summer months? If you’re lucky enough to have your own private outdoor space, the right furnishings and decor are an absolute must! Now is prime time to figure out if you want to upgrade your backyard or patio, because Frontgate has an amazing sitewide sale and the deals are absolutely unbelievable.
From comfy lounge chairs, to entertainment pieces, to pool accessories, there are plenty of fabulous finds ready to be scooped up. With that in mind, we set out to score the best discounts — and they’re all ready for you to shop below!
Mission Fire Table with Beverage Tub
We can’t get over how amazing this table is! The fire pit and cooler combo looks ultra-luxe and is made for entertaining.
Bardot Designer Umbrella
This umbrella will make your poolside setup feel like a beach club in the South of France. Swanky!
Tapered Wicker Storage Bench in Gray
With this bench, you receive a multi-function piece as it can store towels and blankets — plus offer extra seating!
Delilah Planters
These simple planters are perfect vessels for adding some luscious greens to your outdoor setup.
Frontgate Resort Collection™ Noodle Seat
This is the ultimate pool floatie to unwind in while relaxing on the water!
Ellsworth Half-Round Door Mat
Putting a doormat in front of your home’s entrance immediately makes it feel more inviting!
Shell Shaped Poolside Seats
If you’re sitting by the pool, these bright seashell cushions are designed to provide your backside with a comfy spot to land.
Edison Outdoor Commercial Lights
Light up your backyard or any space and create a twinkly mood with these sweet string lights!
Reeve Lounge Chair
This chair appears to be beyond comfortable, and if you pick up a small foot rest, you can easily create a full lounger moment!
