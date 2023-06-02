Cancel OK
Frontgate’s Sitewide Sale Can Cover All Of Your Outdoor Decor Needs — 20% Off

Frontgate-Outdoor-Furniture-Sale
Frontgate

Who doesn’t love to entertain in the relaxing summer months? If you’re lucky enough to have your own private outdoor space, the right furnishings and decor are an absolute must! Now is prime time to figure out if you want to upgrade your backyard or patio, because Frontgate has an amazing sitewide sale and the deals are absolutely unbelievable.

From comfy lounge chairs, to entertainment pieces, to pool accessories, there are plenty of fabulous finds ready to be scooped up. With that in mind, we set out to score the best discounts — and they’re all ready for you to shop below!

Mission Fire Table with Beverage Tub

Mission Fire Table with Beverage Tub
Frontgate

We can’t get over how amazing this table is! The fire pit and cooler combo looks ultra-luxe and is made for entertaining.

Originally $2,799On Sale: $1,680You Save 40%
See it!

Bardot Designer Umbrella

Bardot Designer Umbrella
Frontgate

This umbrella will make your poolside setup feel like a beach club in the South of France. Swanky!

Originally $1,749On Sale: $1,040You Save 41%
See it!

Tapered Wicker Storage Bench in Gray

Tapered Wicker Storage Bench in Gray
Frontgate

With this bench, you receive a multi-function piece as it can store towels and blankets — plus offer extra seating!

Originally $1,299On Sale: $784You Save 40%
See it!

Delilah Planters

Delilah Planters
Frontgate

These simple planters are perfect vessels for adding some luscious greens to your outdoor setup.

Originally $299On Sale: $144You Save 52%
See it!

Frontgate Resort Collection™ Noodle Seat

Frontgate Resort Collection™ Noodle Seat
Frontgate

This is the ultimate pool floatie to unwind in while relaxing on the water!

Originally $149On Sale: $72You Save 52%
See it!

Ellsworth Half-Round Door Mat

Ellsworth Half-Round Door Mat
Frontgate

Putting a doormat in front of your home’s entrance immediately makes it feel more inviting!

Originally $129On Sale: $72You Save 44%
See it!

Shell Shaped Poolside Seats

Shell Shaped Poolside Seats
Frontgate

If you’re sitting by the pool, these bright seashell cushions are designed to provide your backside with a comfy spot to land.

Originally $149On Sale: $72You Save 52%
See it!

Edison Outdoor Commercial Lights

Edison Outdoor Commercial Lights
Frontgate

Light up your backyard or any space and create a twinkly mood with these sweet string lights!

Originally $129On Sale: $40You Save 69%
See it!

Reeve Lounge Chair

Reeve Lounge Chair
Frontgate

This chair appears to be beyond comfortable, and if you pick up a small foot rest, you can easily create a full lounger moment!

Originally $1,319On Sale: $640You Save 51%
See it!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the outdoor decor and furnishings available from Frontgate here!

