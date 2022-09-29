13 Best Boho-Chic Floor Mirrors to Give Your Space Some Added Elegance

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all? Instead of obsessing over what we look like in the mirror, maybe we should focus on what the mirror looks like instead! These days, a mirror’s appearance is even more important. Case in point: mirror selfies. If you’ve ever wondered how influencers always seem to nail the shot, just consider the source! The mirrors are always picture-perfect, often adorned with gold hardware or rustic detailing.

One easy way to elevate your home decor is with a boho-chic mirror that can give the illusion of a larger space. We rounded up our favorite floor mirrors on the market that are elegant and affordable. Prop these mirrors against the wall or hang them up — either way, prepare to check yourself out on the regular.

This Arched Full-Length Mirror

Made with durable anti-rust aluminum alloy, this shatterproof floor mirror comes with an integrated stand for multi-functional placement. And the arched frame adds some piece eye-catching edge.

Get the NeuType 65″x22″ Arched Full Length Mirror for just $178 (originally $190) at Amazon!

This Wooden Frame Floor Mirror

Go for a rustic reflection with this wooden frame floor mirror! You can either display this piece vertically or horizontally.

Get the NeuType 58″ x 24″ Large Mirror Wood Frame for just $150 at Amazon!

This Free-Standing Floor Mirror

Good as gold! Sharp and sturdy, this arched-top mirror features a triangular support for free-standing functionality.

Get the OGCAU Full Length Floor Mirror for just $160 (originally $200) at Amazon!

This Farmhouse Floor Mirror

It’s all about the details with this rustic wooden floor mirror! Distressed with textured layers, this farmhouse mirror looks so much more expensive than it is.

Get the MAYEERTY Rustic Full Length Mirror Arched 65″x22″ Farmhouse Floor Mirror for just $190 at Amazon!

This Ladder Floor Mirror

Take your home decor up a notch with this ladder floor mirror! Mount this unique piece or lean it against your wall for an effortlessly boho look.

Get the NeuType Full Length Mirror 65″x22″ Rustic Leaning Ladder Floor Mirror for just $170 at Amazon!

This Standing Holder Floor Mirror

This is the no. 1 bestseller in floor and full-length mirrors on Amazon! The light-colored wood offers versatility of design, and the integrated stand allows for versatility of movement.

Get the NeuType Full Length Mirror Floor Mirror with Standing Holder for just $150 at Amazon!

This Brown Floor Mirror

This top-rated floor mirror is a favorite with Target shoppers! “Loooooove this mirror!” one customer gushed. “It’s the perfect size for a floor mirror. 10/10 recommend would buy again!”

Get the 60″ x 20″ Walnut Hairpin Finish Floor Mirror Brown Project 62 for just $70 at Target!

This Carved Dot Wood Floor Mirror

This boho floor mirror is truly one-of-a-kind, marked by carved dots in the wooden frame. “I love everything about this mirror!” one reviewer raved. “It’s a solid sturdy piece, not flimsy. Can be hung or leaned against the wall. I love the natural wood, color and dotted details. It’s perfect for modern, boho or even farmhouse style.”

Get the Carved Dot Natural Wood Floor Mirror Opalhouse for just $95 at Target!

This Distressed Door Floor Mirror

If there were an award for Best Boho Mirror, this distressed door style might just get the gold. One satisfied shopper shared, “I cannot explain how beautiful this mirror is. The distressed French door 19×60 inch is like a piece of art. What a charm it brings and I don’t even mind looking at myself in it. It has gorgeous details and finish. Extremely well made and sturdy. Highly recommend!”

Get the 19″ x 60″ Distressed Wood French Door Full Length Mirror Washed Wood Patton Wall Decor for just $143 at Target!

This Wooden Ladder Mirror

Want a mirror and ladder in one? This wooden piece is part organizational easel and part looking glass. Hang your wardrobe essentials or accessories on the ladder while taking advantage of the mirror in the front.

Get the Wooden Mirror with Ladder Threshold for just $80 at Target!

This Large Metal-Framed Mirror

Large and in charge! This full-length floor mirror opens up any space with its dramatic depth. Choose from multiple frame options: black, gold and silver.

Get the Milliron Metal Framed Full Length Mirror for just $310 (originally $385) at Wayfair!

This Weathered White Floor Mirror

Is there anything Kelly Clarkson can’t do? In addition to being a powerhouse singer and award-winning talk show host, she also has her own line of home goods. And this weathered white floor mirror is giving boho-farmhouse fabulous!

Get the Kelly Clarkson Home Krissy Distressed Full Length Mirror for just $207 (originally $300) at Wayfair!

This Painted Wooden Floor Mirror

Add some color into your space with this painted wooden floor mirror. We’re just as obsessed with this mirror as we are with this glowing review: “Shut the front door! This mirror is stunning – I would give it a million stars if I could.”

Get the Bungalow Rose Halyna Painted Wooden Floor Length Mirror for just $380 (originally $510) at Wayfair!

