Cut a Rug With These Fabulous Rugs on Sale Now at Wayfair — Up to 85% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A good rug can make or break your home’s aesthetic. Carpets may be low down on the ground, but they’re pretty high up on our list of interior design priorities. Just like a painting or a centerpiece, rugs can draw the various elements of a room together. And if you tend to stick with a neutral color palette, rugs are also a great way to incorporate some saturation into your space.

When it comes to finding rugs that are both beautiful and budget-friendly, our first choice has always been Wayfair. And now, the site is offering a huge Surplus Sale with rugs up to 83% off! Take a magic carpet ride (Aladdin, anyone?) with our five favorite rugs that have been majorly marked down.

This Rainbow Rug

Taste the rainbow with this colorful rug! Subtly incorporating a wide range of shades, this gorgeous carpet will go with so many different styles.

See It!

Get the Adrihana Abstract Area Rug in Blue/Yellow starting at just $56 (originally $179) at Wayfair!

This Boho-Chic Area Rug

Add an air of boho elegance to your home with this chic area rug! Available in a variety of colors, this classic pattern feels trendy and timeless at the same time.

See It!

Get the Sasha Oriental Area Rug in Pink/Ivory starting at just $33 (originally $108) at Wayfair!

This Textured Gray Rug

Want to incorporate some flair into your floor without a pop of color? This gray area rug gets the job done with its textured pattern.

See It!

Get the Danny Area Rug in Gray/Ivory for just $187 (originally $429) at Wayfair!

This Jewel Tone Rug

Color Us dazzled by this gorgeous boho area rug! It feels like it’s straight out of a flea market (only in mint condition).

See It!

Get the Ashburn Oriental Area Rug in Teal/Navy for just $83 (originally $589) at Wayfair!

This Floral Area Rug

Feel the flower power with this floral rug in gray with pops of yellow. It’s a subtle enough pattern to blend into various settings without stealing too much focus. A lovely statement piece!

See It!

Get the Oloran Floral Area Rug in Gray/Yellow/Brown for just $138 (originally $359) at Wayfair!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your home decor? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!