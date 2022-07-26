13 Incredible Home Decor Deals to Shop on Amazon — Up to 67% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Every few months, we have the urge to shake things up in our space and start browsing for new pieces to create a fresh environment. Of course, we don’t want to shell out big bucks for a slight home upgrade — it gets expensive fast!
Luckily, Amazon is filled with amazing scores to shop right now, and we pulled our 13 favorites that you’re bound to adore as well. Whether you want something as small as a new wall hanging or need a functional desk, we’ve got you covered. Read on for more!
This Decorative Plant
Add some green to your space without having to worry about complicated care thanks to this stunning tall plant!See it!
Get the Nearly Natural 82” Olive Artificial Silk Tree (originally $167) on sale for $88 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2022, but are subject to change.
This Area Rug
The deal on this rug is incredibly enticing — that’s a major discount!See it!
Get the Unique Loom Trellis Collection Area Rug (originally $328) on sale for $110 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2022, but are subject to change.
This Shelf Lamp
We love the extra storage and decorative space this lamp provides. Handy!See it!
Get the addlon LED Modern Shelf Floor Lamp (originally $50) on sale for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2022, but are subject to change.
This Chic Bedding Set
Crisp, clean white bedding looks perfect year-round, but this eight-piece set comes in plenty of other hues!See it!
Get the Bedsure Cream Queen Comforter Set (originally $95) on sale for $62 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2022, but are subject to change.
This Fun Throw Pillow
You can add a pop of color to your couch or bedspread by throwing this pillow into the mix!See it!
Get the Oneslong Tufted Cotton Boho Throw Cushion Cover (originally $15) on sale for $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2022, but are subject to change.
This Vintage-Style Mirror
We love how different this mirror looks — shoppers agree it’s perfect if you want to create a unique environment!See it!
Get the FirsTime & Co.® Fairfield Vintage Farmhouse Window Mirror (originally $166) on sale for $91 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2022, but are subject to change.
This Storage Bench
This bench was designed for the entryway of a home, but you can incorporate it however you see fit!See it!
Get the Walker Edison Sedalia Modern Farmhouse Metal X Entryway Bench (originally $285) on sale for $115 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2022, but are subject to change.
This Lamp Set
We’re obsessed with the textured style of these lamps — they look like they cost at least twice as much!See it!
Get the Décor Therapy 24 Inch Felix LED Table Lamp Set (originally $160) on sale for $97 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2022, but are subject to change.
These Stackable Cubes
You can customize the way you stack these cubes, and they will serve a purpose for any location in your home!See it!
Get the TomCare Cube Storage 6-Cube Closet Organizer (originally $35) on sale for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2022, but are subject to change.
These Hanging Shelves
Reviewers are finding a ton of creative ways to arrange these shelves — filling them with knickknacks, keepsakes and more!See it!
Get the SEHERTIWY Hexagonal Floating Shelves (originally $32) on sale for $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2022, but are subject to change.
This Faux-Leather Chair
Unwind and relax in this sleek, sophisticated chair which comes in three different faux-leather colors!See it!
Get the Sauder Boulevard Café Lounge Chair (originally $180) on sale for $118 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2022, but are subject to change.
This Corner Desk
This desk is ideal for smaller spaces, and can be used for home office purposes too!See it!
Get the Leick Home Iron Craft Corner Computer/Writing Desk (originally $471) on sale for $278 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2022, but are subject to change.
These Light-Up Wall Hangings
These romantic and rustic wall hangings can create a cozy ambiance when the lights are off!See it!
Get the HOMKO Decorative Mason Jar Wall Decor (originally $40) on sale for $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2022, but are subject to change.
