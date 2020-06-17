This Sun Hat Might Be Your Most Effective Anti-Aging Tool This Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our top priorities in life? Taking care of our skin. Not everything is worthy of a 10-step routine — especially not twice a day. We slather on toners, serums, masks and moisturizers, all in an effort to keep ourselves youthful, healthy and dewy. But could we be doing more? We don’t mean getting expensive laser treatments or weekly facials. It’s actually much simpler (and more affordable) than that.

During summer, one of the best anti-aging tools you can have is a hat. We’re not talking dad caps or even fedoras though. You need something with a wide brim and a flawless construction to help protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. It also needs to be cute. Those are simply the rules! Want to see what we’re talking about? Then you need to check out this straw hat from Amazon!

Get the FURTALK Beach Sun Straw Hat starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This beach hat is made of high-quality paper straw that’s breathable, but tightly knit to protect your skin. It has a wide brim — over three inches — and it’s a must for avoiding wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, burns and potentially even skin cancer. But sunscreen can do the same, right? Sure, but you always have to apply the right amount, and it requires reapplication every two hours, which is so easy to forget. You could also mess up your makeup!

This hat protects not only your face, but your scalp, eyes, neck, shoulders, upper back and ears from dangerous sun exposure. It’s even a trusty tool for keeping you cool. Along with throwing you some shade (the good kind), it has a moisture-wicking band on the interior to prevent sweat from dripping into your eyes. Even better is that this band can be tightened or loosened to fit your head. That’s on top of this hat being available in two sizes!

Get the FURTALK Beach Sun Straw Hat starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

The handy features don’t end there. We couldn’t forget about the removable chin strap with its adjustable drawstring — a must for windy days, especially by the ocean! Or how about how this hat can be folded totally flat for storage and travel? Don’t worry, it pops right back up when you’re ready to wear it!

This chic hat is available in seven colors right now, with differing shades of beige and khaki. Each one also features a black band wrapped around it, tied into a bow at the side for that extra touch of stylish perfection. Is there anything this hat can’t do? Well, it can’t order itself. That’s up to Us!

Get the FURTALK Beach Sun Straw Hat starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more sun hats from FURTALK here and shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!