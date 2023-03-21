Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

These days, we don’t have to rely on traditional razors for at-home hair removal — but we still resort to them as they’re convenient. In doing so, we ignore the laundry list of disadvantages. When you don’t shave correctly, you can easily wind up with razor burn — or worse, cuts which take a substantial amount of time to heal.

That’s it — we’re done officially with getting cuts while shaving. That’s why we’re switching over to this totally painless nano glass eraser from FXH! This may just be the future of shaving, and we’re so ready to ditch our razors once and for all.

Get the FXH Crystal Hair Eraser for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

This handheld hair eraser looks like a hairbrush, and it’s designed to be comfortable and easy to handle. On the flat side, you’ll find tiny grinding points punctured into nano glass, which is what ultimately removes the hair from your body. You can use this almost anywhere you want to score smoother, hairless skin. The only place we would avoid using it is on the bikini area, as the skin down in that region is especially sensitive.

What the grinding points essentially do is remove the hair from the root, which may sound like a painful process, but shoppers claim it doesn’t feel uncomfortable at all! There are specific instructions on how to exactly use this to get the smoothest skin possible, and reviewers say if you do everything right, you’ll never go back to shaving again.

Get the FXH Crystal Hair Eraser for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not only is this an excellent hair removal device, it also reportedly doubles as a great exfoliator as well. Now, exfoliation is key when it comes to getting the softest skin of your life, and an essential prep step before applying self tanner. With that bonus, you’re certainly getting more out of this than just baseline hair removal. This eraser is the ultimate tool to leaving you with baby-soft skin, and it sounds like the advantages are plentiful!

See it: Get the FXH Crystal Hair Eraser for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from FXH and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!