These Fan-Favorite Leggings From Amazon Will Get You Moving in 2021

Fact: Getting motivated to exercise isn’t easy. While New Year’s resolutions are a great starting point for success, if you’re anything like Us, you may need an extra push to kick off that workout routine. Hey, it’s only fair — 2020 was rough!

In our opinion, the easiest way to get pumped about working out again is scoring some fresh gear. New clothes tend to inspire and excite us, and these leggings from G4Free are exactly what we had in mind. They’re affordable, comfortable and thousands of shoppers on Amazon are obsessed!

Get the G4Free High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2021, but are subject to change.



While there’s a lot to admire here, these leggings stand out thanks to their variety of prints. Standard shades like black and navy blue are also available, but the popping patterns are too trendy to pass up!

There’s something for every fitness fashionista, but the pastel tie-dye and black snakeskin options may be our top picks. There’s even a white marble pair too if that better suits your vibe. While these are all bolder than many brands on the market, they aren’t over the top. They’re sleek and sophisticated prints that will instantly elevate your workout wardrobe!

Every pair of these leggings is available in two lengths. There’s a cropped version that resembles biker shorts, as well as a full-length option that provides more coverage. Each style offers up the same fit in the waistband area, which is ideal for exercise. Plus, there’s plenty of tummy control — a bonus that we’re all about, especially after a holiday season filled with sweets and treats. Not only will these leggings help Us get back into the gym groove, they will also make excellent additions to our everyday essentials. If you’re not getting your sweat on, they will be just as comfy on the couch!

