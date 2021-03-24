Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Gaming is more fun with other people. Whether you are playing with real-life friends or pals you met online through your game of choice, it’s always more exciting and satisfying to play with a team.

When you decide to play with complete strangers, however, you face the risk of being randomly paired with someone who just doesn’t enhance your gaming experience in any way. In other words, you may get matched with someone who is far less experienced than you, doesn’t have a mic, or just isn’t giving the game their full attention. In some cases, an incompatible match can ruin the entire game.

When Razvan Romanescu and Darren Lopes noticed this glaring issue in the gaming realm, they decided to take action. They founded Gamelancer, a new platform that is taking the world by storm.

The idea behind Gamelancer is simple, really. It’s all about giving its users complete control over their gaming experience.

Gamelancer connects gamers of all skill levels from anywhere in the world in one central location. The platform invites freelance gamers, or gamelancers, to offer their services and share their expertise by playing with other users. Then, anyone on the platform who wants to find an expert teammate, improve their skills by playing with a pro, or simply have a good time can book a session with a gamelancer.

Through Gamelancer, users can connect with each other and find teammates who meet their skill level and particular needs. This platform effectively eliminates the need to revert to randomized matches that tend to disappoint. Gamelancer gamers have total control of who they play with.

If you are an avid gamer looking to elevate your gaming experience, now is the time to join Gamelancer.

Join A Viral Gaming Community on TikTok

The social media app TikTok has become ever more popular due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as people have more time to spend online. This app allows users to foster connections with others and find people with similar interests creating video content—and gaming hasn’t been left out of the fun.

Gamelancer is the number one gaming network on Tiktok, with 11.5 million fans and upwards of 250 million monthly video views. If you want to connect with your fellow gamers, streamers and virtual enthusiasts, join the vital network today!

Build Lifelong Connections With Other Gamers on Gamelancer

The founders of Gamelancer created the platform with one goal in mind: to help gamers take control of their gaming experience. Now, the platform has grown into one of the very best places to meet and build relationships with other gamers.

Gaming, for many people, is more than just a hobby — it’s a lifestyle. Many gamers dedicate hours and hours every week to honing their craft and perfecting their skills. Naturally, devoted gamers tend to gravitate towards other equally devoted players. As such, playing video games can be a great way to meet friends, socialize and bond with like-minded people.

With the help of the internet, gaming has slowly developed into more than just a form of pure entertainment, but also a way to socialize. Gamelancer understands this, and they have created the perfect platform to optimize the social side of gaming.

Gamelancer is built to help its users build connections with each other. It’s like a social media platform and a gaming channel all rolled into one.

First things first, the setup of Gamelancer profiles makes it simple to find and link up with similar gamers. If you play with someone once and you end up having a great game with them, all you have to do is follow each other’s accounts. Then, it’s easy to meet up and play with them any time! It doesn’t even matter where you’re located — Gamelancer caters to gamers all across the globe so that we can enhance the gaming experience to maximum levels.

This is one feature that makes Gamelancer so unique. It helps users foster strong, long-lasting connections with each other. And, what’s even better — the more you use Gamelancer, the more friends you can meet.

Audio Rooms Allow You to Talk to Friends, No Matter What Time Zone You’re In

Secondly, another distinctive element of the platform is its audio rooms. When you decide to play with a group of friends on Gamelancer, all you need to do is join an audio room together, and you’ll all be able to talk with each other in real-time.

For many games, the ability to communicate with your teammates is critical. Gamelancer makes it simple.

Ultimately, Gamelancer is unlike any other platform because it provides everything a modern gamer could want, all in one convenient place.

If you’re ready to elevate your gaming experience, join Gamelancer today.

How This New Platform Is Bringing Gamers Together Worldwide Like Never Before

Video games involve so much more than simply trying to win whatever game you are playing. They often involve communicating and working together with a team. Whether that team is composed of friends or strangers, gaming with a group often serves as a bonding experience. This is one aspect of gaming that draws many of us to it.

As human beings, we crave social interaction and connection with other like-minded people. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, this reality has come into sharp focus more than ever before. Fortunately, even throughout times of staying at home and social distancing, we have the Internet to help us stay in touch with loved ones.

Likewise, even in a pandemic, gamers can stay connected with friends (or even strangers across the globe) by playing any number of games together. Many of us, having to spend so much time at home, have even begun to play video games more frequently than ever.

Gamelancer fully understands the significance of the community that gaming cultivates. The multifunctional platform makes it easy to stay connected with friends and fellow gamers in several ways.

The Video Section Can Help You Up Your Gaming Abilities or Show Off Your Skills

Firstly, Gamelancer provides a space for users to upload content and watch videos that others have uploaded. The site has channels for all the most popular games: Call of Duty, Fortnite, Among Us, Minecraft and so many more.

Gamelancer members can watch each other’s videos and leave comments, much like social media. This allows for the opportunity for members to connect with other gamers, pick up some tips and tricks and even start playing together. This is just one way that Gamelancer is building a community of gamers.

The platform also provides opportunities for smaller creators to grow their viewership and reach a wider audience. Gamers of any skill level can submit content through Gamelancer’s content hub. If the platform highlights your content, it may reach over 500 million viewers — that’s how many people watch Gamelancer content each month.

Make Friends Around the World and Enhance Your Gaming Experience

Of course, there is much more to Gamelancer than just videos — it is also the perfect place to find new friends.

When you log onto Gamelancer, you basically have two options: create a play session or join a play session. When you create your own session, other gamers will be able to request to join. They can see your username, age, gender, bio and more. Once someone asks to be a part of your session, you can start gaming right away.

If you would rather jump into a pre-existing session, all you have to do is select your game of choice, browse through a list of players and click “play together.”

To play with a pre-approved freelance gamer (gamelancer), you have to book a gaming session for a preset fee. Other members are there just to play, totally free of charge.

Sign up for Gamelancer today to join an ever-growing community of gamers just like you.

Gamelancer Is The Perfect Platform for Improving Your Gaming Skills

It is a simple fact of life that most games are more fun when you are actually good at them. Sports, board games and video games alike are far more appealing when you feel that you have a chance of winning.

And how do you improve those chances? You practice.

All of the features of Gamelancer are perfectly suited to helping its users practice and improve their skills. Unlike any other gaming platform, Gamelancer has everything you could need to reach the top of your game.

As we mentioned before, they offer hundreds of user-created videos available to watch for free. However, unlike with videos you might see on YouTube, you can actually connect with the people who created the videos you see on Gamelancer. Any user can request to play with another.

If you want to get serious about playing with some of the most skilled gamers out there, Gamelancer is the perfect platform for you.

Similarly, the sense of community on Gamelancer lends itself to helping you hone your skills. Say you connect with a few new friends via Gamelancer. If you all possess the same level of skill and dedication, you may start playing together every day. The more you play with really good gamers, the better you will become.

Finally, the most distinctive component of Gamelancer as a platform is that it hosts many talented freelancers. Gamelancer is the only platform to offer its users the opportunity to connect with professional-level gamers.

Gamelancer makes improving your abilities fun. When you join this community, you will start to get better without even trying.

Why You Should Join Gamelancer Today

In case you couldn’t tell, we’re huge fans of Gamelancer. The platform offers opportunities for gamers of all skill levels to connect with each other, boost their skills and, most importantly, have a great time.

Gamelancer is changing the world of gaming by elevating the gaming experience for its entire community. Sign up today to join the fun.

