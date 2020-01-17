When we step outside of our normal grooming routines, there is always a risk — especially when we’re attempting to use an entirely new hair tool. The last thing anyone wants to do is fry their strands or add damage to their locks. As you can imagine, it’s a very tricky situation!

A lot of the tools on the market now have the potential to be scary — from nightmares of strands stuck inside to visions of overheating, it’s one horror story after another! That’s why we research extensively, and that’s exactly why we came across this curling iron. According to so many reviewers, prepare to be blown away!

Grab the CHI Spin n Curl (originally $110) now with prices starting at just $79 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

Change can be tough for anyone, and upgrading a styling routine is seriously difficult. However, when reaching for the CHI Spin n Curl, reviewers assure Us there are very “few negatives” at play. This “excellent product” looks to alleviate all of those common stresses from traditional curling irons, starting with time!

This styling tool will still achieve the same flawless-looking 1-inch curls (in an incredibly similar fashion to the higher-priced Dyson Airwrap, no less!), and will do so in no time at all. One reviewer couldn’t believe her curling process was cut down from one hour to under 20 minutes! When we hear about a way to save time, we have to share it — and that’s exactly why we’re bringing this up now.

How exactly does this item save so much time? It’s easier than you would think! All anyone has to do is power the dual-voltage tool on. From there, the curler draws in our hair, creating those effortless waves that Instagram influencers worldwide can’t get enough of.

A unique detail that elevates this to the next level? The fact that gives users peace of mind! We can not only control the heat by turning it up or down as usual, but in the event you forget to turn it off, it will automatically do so after an hour.

Another plus is that this curling iron also works on a wide variety of hair types. You name the texture, this tool will work wonders on it! In fact, that’s what one mother said. She loved how it tamed her “daughter’s unruly hair” in minutes, and left her with flawless curls.

When you’re looking to achieve salon-quality curls, turn to this perfect tool to get the job done!

