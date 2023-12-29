Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Black and pink is a color combination that’s woefully underutilized when it comes to fashion, but it’s such a great look! So when you see a practical piece of clothing that uses both hues, you can’t help but want to snap it up. That’s the case with a very particular pair of boots that when you see for the first time, you’ll be scrambling to find a place in your wardrobe for.

These are the kind of boots that can conquer rain, snow, mud, or everyday wear. You slip them on, stomp out of your house, and look fantastic in them. It’s hard to find a versatile pair that have so many uses, plus come in black and pink, but these certainly do. Perhaps the most surprising thing about them, however, is the fact that they’re more than affordable and you can buy a pair at Walmart right now!

Get the Scoop Contrast Lug Sole Chelsea Boots for just $44 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Scoop Contrast Lug Sole Chelsea Boots honestly have to be seen to be believed. One look at that chunky contrast sole and vibrant heel, and you’ll immediately understand why you need to make sure you snap these boots up ASAP. They’re selling fast, and the alternative colorway, black and teal (also gorgeous!) is already sold out completely.

They’re good for just about any occasion. Pair them with tailored trousers and a blazer for work or weekend wear with a fun pop of color! That super bold sole adds unexpected detail that people won’t expect. Or keep it casual and wear them with leggings or your favorite worn-in, ripped up jeans for some rad street style looks.

They’re simple to clean since dirt will just slide off, and the pink portion is nice and bright. The pull-on elastic side panels make them super easy to get on and off when you’re on the go. And super pertinent to our current season, they’ll keep you toasty while you’re stomping through the cold weather.

Shoppers absolutely love these boots, from their comfort and fit to the way they look.

One proclaimed “So glad I got these!” in their review. “I love the lug sole lifting my height up a little bit. I also like the looks of them, and they are actually very comfy walking in. They have been perfect and have kept my feet dry in all these rainy days we have had lately.”

Another pointed out their “great style,” adding “Great for the price, they replaced my Steve Madden boots like this!”

Gotta rock the black and pink boots? You and everyone else. Don’t miss out and grab yours today!

