Get This Super-Flattering Denim During Macy’s Labor Day Sale Happening Now!





Trends may come and go but what remains fashionable forever? A well-fitting pair of denim. There is nothing quite like fitting into a pair of jeans that fit just right — in all the right places, of course. It’s the boost of confidence we’re always in need of.

Let’s back up a minute here. Remember when we said the key to confidence was a pair of jeans? Well, what happens if we don’t have that pair in the first place. It’s a disaster, which is why we should avoid all of those other ill-fitting pants on the market, and slip into this perfect pair. The only thing better than this super-flattering denim? It’s featured in Macy’s Labor Day Sale too!

See it: Grab a pair of the DL1961 Danny Mid Rise Instasculpt Supermodel Skinny Jeans (originally $178) now with prices starting at just $100, available at Macy’s!

Denim is an everyday essential! The right pair of jeans can be worn a dozen different ways and look brand-new each and every single time they’re worn. So, when we set our search out for the dreamiest of denim to upgrade our wardrobes, we were pleasantly surprised when we found this pair.

The DL1961 Danny Mid Rise Instasculpt Supermodel Skinny Jeans exceeded all of our expectations. The first reason we were drawn to this pair of jeans? The denim wash it’s available in! We’re major fans of the deep, dark blue wash that’s sure to be flattering on everyone. How do we know? It features subtle fading and whiskering throughout. This is key when we’re looking to play a trick on our own minds — and everyone else’s minds too. Amazing, isn’t it?

What’s even better is how transitional they are! This pair of midrise jeans can easily transition from day-to-night. We love how sophisticated this pair of jeans will look when worn with a blazer, a button-up shirt and a mule. By adding a sleek leather tote, we can keep this classic feel going all day long.

When we’re looking to edge things up a bit? Step out of those shoes and into a strappier heel like these. Add a silk cami and moto jacket to add an edge to the overall look. No one will ever notice it’s the same pair we’ve been wearing all day!

We’re major fans of this denim and it’s fit! It’s crafted from a Tencel/Polyester/Lycra blend that’s flattering and oh-so-fabulous — at least according to the reviewers. It’s as comfortable as our favorite pair of leggings but done so in a far chicer way. One reviewer loved how this jean was “form-fitting” and “recovered beautifully” when worn. This denim will never lose its shape or look unflattering, and we love that!

Another reviewer loved this denim so much they deemed it “perfect for fall” — and we second that motion. It’ll pair to perfection with sweaters and cardigans, and the hem is perfect when we’re looking to show off a fresh pair of fall-approved booties too! This pair of skinny jeans is the perfect choice to step into all season long. Now that it’s on sale, there’s never been a better time to snag them!

