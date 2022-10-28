Gigi Hadid’s Baby Stroller Is Now on Sale From Nordstrom for Over $200 Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we could borrow anything from Gigi Hadid, it would be: 1. Her effortlessly stunning looks (she’s literally a supermodel); 2. Her rumored boyfriend (we’ve been crushing on Leo since Titanic); 3. Her Bugaboo baby stroller (it’s top-of-the-line!). Unfortunately, the first two options are very much impossible. But the third is attainable!

Gigi was spotted in New York City strolling with this premium stroller just last week, and we immediately inquired how we could get our hands on it. Good news for mamas on a budget! This high-end stroller is now on sale for a much lower price. Now you can take your baby on walks while channeling a Vogue cover girl. Make the sidewalk your catwalk with this lightweight foldable stroller from Nordstrom!

Get the Bugaboo Lynx Complete Stroller for just $712 (originally $949) at Nordstrom!

The Lynx Complete Stroller from Bugaboo is the perfect baby stroller for travel. Designed with one-handle steering, this compact stroller is easy to navigate through narrow spaces and tight turns. And with three recline seat settings and reversible functionality, your little one can face you or the world.

Constructed with high-grade aerospace aluminum, this one-fold stroller is heavy-duty! This complete package features the chassis, seat and a sun canopy with a peekaboo window for those bright summer days. The puncture-proof rubber tires make for a smooth ride with lockable wheels. Suitable from six months all the way up to 50 pounds!

Hadid is not the only the only fan of this Bugaboo baby stroller! Just read these rave reviews:

“I am absolutely obsessed with the Lynx stroller! From the moment I opened the box I not only could see the amazing quality but also feel it! The assembly was intuitive and did not take longer than 30 minutes. My baby girl was SO EXCITED to go for her first walk in the Lynx and so was I! This stroller is light weight, maneuvers so easy, keeps my baby safe and comfortable with the 4-point harness and my husband kept saying how smooth the stroller moved on our walk. Bugaboo did not disappoint in any way, I just wish I would have bought one sooner!”

“Love all the features. Tons of space in storage cubby in the bottom. The magnetic stays are perfect for easy operation of the sunshade. Very light and easy to fold up for the trunk. And of course, the car seat integration is perfect so we don’t need to disturb our little guy when moving from car to stroller!”

“I’m so grateful every day for buying this stroller. It’s comfortable for both the child and parent, making the stroll a beautiful experience. The Lynx is full size yet more compact, and folds without taking apart unlike other full size strollers. It is a pleasure!”

If this baby stroller is good enough for Gigi Hadid, then it’s definitely good enough for Us!

