13 Best Baby Gear and Kids’ Clothing Deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Baby on board! Whether you’re a mama, a grandma, an aunt or a friend, you know it’s hard to resist spoiling your favorite newborn. Shopping for your mini-me is basically like dressing up a real-life baby doll. But scoring looks for little ones can cost a pretty penny — especially because they grow so quickly!

Luckily, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is offering major deals on baby gear and kids’ clothing. Stock up on these cute styles and staples before the savings event ends!

This High Chair and Sway Rocker Set

Elevate your baby gear (literally) with this high chair and sway rocker set! Adjustable, stain-resistant and compact, this equipment will keep your loved one comfortable while playing or eating.

Get the Cozy Home Essentials Package with City Bistro High Chair & City Sway Bouncer for just $382 (originally $510) at Nordstrom!

This Heart Print Bunting

This printed pink bunting is after our own heart! Snuggly soft, this heart-patterned onesie will keep your baby warm with fold-over hand mitts and fleece lining in the hood.

Get the Baby Print Bunting for just $30 (originally $49) at Nordstrom!

This Stroller and Sling Bag Set

This sleek stroller with a matching slip bag is the epitome of street style. Made from premium fabrics, the multimode stroller features an extendable canopy with a peekaboo window and ventilation panel, along with adjustable leg support and a recline seat. The two-piece seat pad is also removable and reversible for extra versatility.

Get the Nuna MIXX next Refined Collection Stroller & Sling Bag Set for just $630 (originally $850) at Nordstrom!

This Hooded Animal Towel

Where the wild things are! Mary had a little lamb, and now you can join her with this adorable hooded towel. The absorbent cotton is super cozy for your baby post-bath. Just think about how cute that photo is going to be!

Get the Baby Hooded Animal Towel for just $25 (originally $39) at Nordstrom!

This Luxe Baby Blanket

Speaking of cozy, this luxe baby blanket is heavenly soft! Available in seven classic colors, this satin-trimmed blanket makes for the perfect baby gift.

Get the Little Giraffe Luxe Baby Blanket for just $64 (originally $94) at Nordstrom!

These Baby Uggs

Our baby fever is in overdrive, thanks to this pint-sized pair of Uggs! These boots are back in style, so match with your mini-me in this cold-weather closet staple.

Get the Ugg Classic II Shine Genuine Shearling Boot for just $90 (originally $130) at Nordstrom!

This Convertible Car Seat

Baby, you can drive my car! Invest in a car seat that you can use from birth and beyond. This convertible three-position design fits up to 100 pounds.

Get the Maxi-Cosi Pria Max All-in-One Convertible Car Seat for just $262 (originally $350) at Nordstrom!

This Bedside Bassinet

This minimalist bedside bassinet folds and store into its own travel bag for on-the-go accessibility. The breathable mesh sides provide constant airflow and the comfy mattress lets your baby sleep soundly.

Get the Maxi-Cosi Iora Bedside Bassinet for just $202 (originally $270) at Nordstrom!

This Portable Playard

Work hard, play hard! This foldable playard packs into a slim standing shape and comes with a carrying bag for travel. Featuring mesh walls, a padded mattress and a zip-out bassinet, this top-rated play crib is lightweight and easy to assemble.

Get the Bugaboo Stardust Playard for just $254 (originally $339) at Nordstrom!

This Hooded Shearling Jacket

Your little one will look like a baby bear in this cozy teddy coat. Featuring a hood with subtle animal ears and zipper closure, this faux-fur jacket is sure to be a fall and winter staple.

Get the Tucker + Tate Cozy Hooded Faux Fur Jacket for just $32 (originally $49) at Nordstrom!

These Glow-in-the-Dark Dinosaur Pajamas

These glow-in-the-dark pajamas are T-Rexcellent! Your kid will love these one-of-a-kind long sleeve jammies. It’s basically a night light you can sleep in!

Get the Kids’ Glow-in-the-Dark Fitted Two-Piece Pajamas for just $24 (originally $37) at Nordstrom!

This North Face Water-Repellent Down Jacket

Winter is coming! Thankfully not for a bit, but you can still prepare for colder days and wet weather with this water-repellent down jacket. The red-and-black color combo will make your kid stand out in the crowd!

Get The North Face Kids’ Moondoggy Water Repellent Down Jacket for just $82 (originally $109) at Nordstrom!

These Spanx Faux-Leather Leggings

We’re obsessed with our Spanx faux-leather leggings, and now your little one can match with her mama. An everyday essential, these sleek leggings feel like a second skin.

Get the Spanx Kids’ Faux Leather Leggings for just $38 (originally $58) at Nordstrom!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!