Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fun in the sun! Giselle Bündchen took full advantage of the beautiful weather in Miami, FL over Memorial Day weekend. Obviously, we had to take a peek at photos of the supermodel on an alleged date with rumored boyfriend Joaquim Valente. She and the jiu-jitsu instructor were spotted paddle boarding together on Sunday, May 28!

Romance rumors aside, we never pass up a chance to see what Bündchen is wearing. She’s been one of the biggest names in fashion for decades, so who better to look to as we prepare to dive straight into swimsuit season? If you aren’t sure what type of swimwear you should rock this year, Bündchen made it clear that it might be time to go back to the basics!

Get the Suvimuga Two-Piece Halter String Triangle Bikini Set in black (originally $36) starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

For her paddle board session, Bündchen wore a simple black string bikini with skimpy bottoms, protecting herself from the sun with a straw hat and sunglasses. We could totally recreate that look! We just needed to find a similar bikini with great reviews and a nice price. This Suvimuga two-piece from Amazon has thousands and thousands of shoppers to back it up — and it’s under $30. Score!

This bikini has a triangle top with a tie at both the neck and back, plus side ties on the bottoms. It also has removable padding! It comes in sizes XS-XXL, and it’s available in all black so you can match up with the model. There are about 30 other color options too, so get ready to fill up that cart!

Get the Suvimuga Two-Piece Halter String Triangle Bikini Set in black (originally $36) starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more black bikinis we love:

Looking for something else? Explore more swimwear here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: