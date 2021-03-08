This Sell-Out Face Mask Is Fading Dark Spots Naturally and Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There is nothing worse than struggling with a skin issue and failing to find any real solution. You can conduct extensive research, try out every trendy new product and even visit the doctor — and sometimes the problem still won’t go away.

One of the hardest afflictions to deal with is dark spots on the face. This is a common issue that affects people of all skin types and tones. Yet, despite its prevalence, it still often feels impossible to find a product or skincare regimen to fade those dark spots effectively.

However, one company has created a product that is fading dark spots like no other. It uses powerful, all-natural ingredients to quickly achieve lasting results. What more could you want in a face mask?

This product is The Vitamin C Clay Mask from Gleamin, and it’s changing the skincare game.

This bestselling mask has been flying off the shelves for one simple reason: It works. The clean, all-natural ingredients in this mask leave the skin looking radiant after just one use.

Notably, many customers have been flocking to this mask because it helps to reduce dark spots. If you struggle with this issue yourself, now is the time to try this revolutionary new face mask!

The Story Behind This Bestselling Face Mask

Gleamin is a skincare company, but it focuses on so much more than just appearance. They strive to promote authenticity and transparency within the skincare industry by fostering the inner confidence of its community of customers. In this era of social media and celebrity influencers, that goal is more important than ever.

These days, it seems as if we are constantly bombarded with perfectly airbrushed images of women and men with seemingly flawless skin. Social media sites like Instagram and TikTok allow us to share the very best parts of our lives, while keeping the more unpleasant or uninteresting parts totally private.

We only share the highlights — exciting vacations, parties with friends and great hair and skin days. When you are constantly bombarded with images like these from celebrities, influencers and friends, it’s easy to forget that social media doesn’t always tell the full story.

Of course, reality is far more complex than our Instagram feeds. And, despite what social media may suggest, no one is perfect. Everyone struggles with their own issues — skin problems included, of course.

Unfortunately, many skincare and beauty brands fail to acknowledge this reality, instead using airbrushing and editing to promote unattainable standards of beauty.

Gleamin is different.

Unlike other companies, Gleamin’s mission goes far beyond achieving surface-level results. They know that skin issues can have a deep and long-lasting impact on a person’s mental health and personal life. As such, they strive to ensure that their community of customers feels as confident as possible, inside and out.

Gleamin founder Jordan Smyth’s personal experience helped to shape the company’s focus on promoting self-confidence and authenticity in the beauty world. From age 13, Smyth struggled with rosacea and faced bullying at school as a result. He set out to create a face mask that would help alleviate his skin concerns. Two years later, he launched Gleamin.

Smyth’s own experience with the reality of skincare influenced his decision to promote authenticity and transparency in the skincare industry. Today, he has achieved his goal of creating a highly effective product that is safe for all skin types.

Anyone who has struggled with acne, rosacea, hyperpigmentation or any other skin condition knows that these afflictions can have an impact far beyond the surface level. Gleamin doesn’t insist that we all need to have flawless-looking skin to be happy. Rather, they focus on ensuring that their product makes their customers feel confident and comfortable. Nobody’s perfect, and that’s okay.

This Superfood-Rich Face Mask Is Perfect For Any Skin Type

At this point, you’re probably wondering what exactly makes the Gleamin Vitamin C Clay Mask so special. Well, it all comes down to the ingredients, and Gleamin uses only the best.

Unless you’re an aesthetician or a self-declared skincare expert, sorting through long lists of complicated ingredients in your products may seem close to impossible. It can be difficult to figure out where to even begin.

Fortunately, Gleamin makes skincare simple.

First of all, their formulas are hypoallergenic, vegan and safe for every type of skin. This means that, even if you are a total skincare novice, you can feel comfortable trying out Gleamin.

Likewise, Gleamin has eliminated any and every harmful substance, like parabens, sulfates and phthalates, from their formula. Ingredients like these serve merely surface-level ends, like adding bubbles or scents to a product. Gleamin avoids these substances; instead, they only include ingredients that actually benefit the skin in some way.

By stripping down their formula to only the essentials, Gleamin has created a face mask that truly gets results.

As we mentioned before, Gleamin promotes transparency within the beauty industry. They promote this value by providing a full list of ingredients in their formula, along with a short description of the purpose of each.

Now, let’s delve into the ways that these ingredients help to improve your skin:

Yellow Australian Clay detoxifies and buffs the skin . Yes, clay is (unsurprisingly) one of the essential ingredients of the Vitamin C Clay mask. The Yellow Australian Clay in this face mask formula is a multifunctional miracle. Firstly, it purifies the pores by removing clogging oils and other unwanted materials. On top of that, it also strengthens the skin by boosting blood flow. As such, it helps to prevent breakouts. Ultimately, this clay is vital to the mask — it purifies, refreshes and balances the skin, all while leaving your face feeling great.

. Yes, clay is (unsurprisingly) one of the essential ingredients of the Vitamin C Clay mask. The Yellow Australian Clay in this face mask formula is a multifunctional miracle. Firstly, it purifies the pores by removing clogging oils and other unwanted materials. On top of that, it also strengthens the skin by boosting blood flow. As such, it helps to prevent breakouts. Ultimately, this clay is vital to the mask — it purifies, refreshes and balances the skin, all while leaving your face feeling great. Turmeric and aloe vera work together to boost your glow and hydrate your skin . Next to clay, these two ingredients are really the star of the show. They help to even the skin tone, soothe inflammation and strengthen natural collagen production. We also have turmeric and aloe vera to thank for producing that natural, beautiful glow that so many Gleamin users are raving about. After just one use, this mask can bring about a fresh-faced glow that looks stunning on everyone. Finally, these two main ingredients also moisturize the skin and promote healing through antioxidants. Amazing.

. Next to clay, these two ingredients are really the star of the show. They help to even the skin tone, soothe inflammation and strengthen natural collagen production. We also have turmeric and aloe vera to thank for producing that natural, beautiful glow that so many Gleamin users are raving about. After just one use, this mask can bring about a fresh-faced glow that looks stunning on everyone. Finally, these two main ingredients also moisturize the skin and promote healing through antioxidants. Amazing. Ingredients like desert lime, Kakadu plum and finger lime caviar serve to balance and heal. Like clay, turmeric and aloe vera, these three ingredients achieve incredible results. For example, they combat acne and aid in preventing breakouts. Similarly, these ingredients heal imperfections, helping you achieve a more even skin tone. The strong antioxidants found in these ingredients also help to strengthen the skin, boost collagen production and ultimately rejuvenate your skin tone.

These are some of the effects that users love most about the Gleamin face mask. Who knew that all-natural, totally clean ingredients could be so effective?!

Gleamin’s website contains a complete list of ingredients, including all of their wonderful benefits. Check out the list to learn even more about why we love this mask.

If you are searching for natural skincare products that are safe on all skin types, look no further. After you try the Gleamin Vitamin C Clay Mask, you’ll never need another face mask again.

How To Get Your Hands on Gleamin

The Gleamin mask is currently available for purchase. You can order either a single kit or a bundle of two. It even comes with an application brush — that’s when you know a face mask is the real deal. Hurry over to their website if you’re looking to snag this mask, because it has sold out no fewer than 14 times — you don’t want to miss your chance! The reviews are glowing, and your skin will be too.

The skincare brand even offers gift cards if you want to give the gift of this game-changing face mask.

See what a difference clean, effective skincare can make with Gleamin.

Final Thoughts About This Amazing Mask

The Gleamin Vitamin C Clay Mask is a skincare triumph. With its extensive list of wholesome ingredients and proven benefits, we can’t think of any reason not to try this mask.

Ultimately, skincare is about nurturing your skin. On the most basic level, the purpose of skincare is to improve the appearance of our skin, but, as Gleamin knows, there is so much more going on beyond the surface level. Skincare is about bolstering our inner confidence — feeling good on both the outside and the inside.

Gleamin is a company that understands the implications of skincare and strives to create a healthy, positive community. Their face mask goes above and beyond, achieving real results every time.

Get comfortable in your own skin and get your glow on with Gleamin!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!