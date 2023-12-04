Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Prices are accurate at date of publication but are subject to change.

The holiday season is officially here — that means it’s time to break out the sequins, rhinestones and pretty much anything sparkly! While rocking a dramatic sparkly frock isn’t everyone’s forte, adding a touch of shimmer to your outfit is enough to spark joy. If you’re not interested in looking like a full-on disco ball, I invite you to keep your attire simple and really go all out in the accessories department.

I dug deep to find the best gleaming shoes, pearlescent handbags, awe-inspiring jewelry and many more items which add just a touch of magic to your wintry attire. Keep reading to find 16 glittering accessories that will arrive at your doorstep just in time for this season’s holiday parties!

Best Sparkling Shoes

1. Glitter from Head to Toe: If your mantra is “the more sparkle, the better,” you’ll adore these Badgley Mischka Harriet rhinestone-encrusted pumps which feature statement crystals along the toe and ankle straps — was $235, now just $110!

2. Sporty and Sparkly: Not a fan of heels? These Betsey Johnson sneakers are incredibly comfortable. The one-inch platforms gives you a bit of height, and the crystals truly dance in the light. Plus, they come in 28 colors — just $89!

3. Twinkling Ballerina: If you stay on top of the trends you know that balletcore is still going strong. This rhinestone studded pair of ballet flats from Dream Pairs is begging to be worn to The Nutcracker ballet — was $50, now just $39!

4. Spunky Studs: Your girl’s night out is about to get flashier with these BCBGeneration Briel Embellished Pointed Toe Booties. They’re like disco balls for your feet! — was $169, now just $110!

Best Sparkling Bags

5. The Early Aughts Are Calling: This blinged out purse was an It-girl staple in the early 2000s, and it’s making a major comeback. The best part? This design from Valleycomfy is offered in more than just iconic silver. Choose between blue, green, gold or black — just $20!

6. A Forever Bag: Sparkly clutches aren’t just great for the holidays. You’ll end up using this one from lovyoCoCo for weddings, galas and more — was $20, now just $10!

7. Splurge a Little: Treat yourself to a bag you’ll wear for years. We’re fans of Staud’s Good Night Metallic Leather Moon Bag… and it’s currently 25% off — was $295, now just $221!

8. Snow Fairy Vibes: If you have a ton of stuff to lug around during the holidays, dainty bags just won’t work. This glittering Kate Spade tote, on the other hand, will — was $110, now just $101!

Best Sparkling Jewelry

9. Dazzling Ear Candy: Want festive jewelry that doesn’t look too kitschy? These brilliant tree earrings fit the bill — just $11!

10. Ice, Ice Baby: This gorgeous sterling silver snowflake pendant necklace is perfect for the winter time, and it makes a superb gift — just $49!

11. Tini Time! Toast to the holidays and make a statement with these adorable rhinestone martini earrings from BaubleBar — just $48!

12. Dripping in Gold: If you have tiny wrists, you’ll appreciate how this studded lattice stretch bracelet molds to your arm. Once it’s on you won’t have to worry about it slipping off! — just $45!

Best Sparkling Accessories

13. Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Our favorite shimmering accessory this holiday season? Headbands. This one from Cenapog features long crystal tassels that really pop against dark hair! — just $13!

14. Subtle Sparkle: Not a fan of major bling but still want some faint sparkle? These sparkle tights from Hue are extremely durable and twinkle ever so slightly — just $19!

15. Shimmer in the Light: In our opinion, barrettes are an underrated hair accessory. These gleaming hair clips are sure to complete your holiday party look — just $8!

16. Last Minute Addition: Looking for a way to dress up your favorite sweater dress for the holiday season? All you need is this shiny belt from Yalice — just $14!

