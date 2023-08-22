Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our skin deserves some TLC. Considering everything we put it through — makeup, sun, the elements, falling asleep with foundation still on after a night out — it’s a miracle our skin hasn’t staged an all-out revolt. But there are ways we can pay our skin back for all it does to protect Us day in and day out — and that includes keeping it moisturized with all the goodness possible. Think juicy fruit extract, antioxidants and, of course, hyaluronic acid.

But is there a skin-loving product out there which combines all these good-for-you ingredients into one curative concoction? Well, we did a heckuva lot of research, and we found a product that fits the bill… all in one perfectly pink package.

Get the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer now at Amazon!

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer is the solution if you’re looking to hydrate and soothe your late summer skin. This moisturizer is strongly spiked with vitamin- and amino acid-rich watermelon extract, hyaluronic acid and soothing botanicals including peony and jasmine extracts. Antioxidants lend a hand in guarding against free radicals, even repairing damaged cells along the way. This all combines into 100% oil-free goodness, which — conveniently timed for late August — will cool skin, absorbing instantly to seal in hydration and prep skin for the day (or night) ahead.

And what about that watermelon? Well, the famously juicy fruit is extracted and added into this “pink juice” to hydrate, soothe and ward off fine lines, dark spots and wrinkles. It’s encouraged to apply both morning and night to fully drench skin in luscious moisture, both priming skin for a long day of boss babe-ery and a rejuvenating, restorative beauty rest.

Reviewers across the internet adore Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer, and it’s earned nearly 2,500 perfect 5-star raves from shoppers on Amazon. Beauty mavens call out the “Pink Juice” for its intense hydration and especially for being gentle even on the most sensitive skin. “I love that whatever you’re making this with, there’s nothing harsh. Seems I can’t use any product on my face anymore, without it burning it,” noting that the Pink Juice does not cause any negative reaction. Another reviewer with a fussy epidermis agreed: “I have sensitive skin and can hardly ever find products that I can use more than once. This works wonderfully and leaves my skin soft, smooth and glowing.”

One 5-star fan gave their own skincare routine as an example for how the Pink Juice can fit into any beauty to-do list. “I have combination skin that is also sensitive to a lot of products. A friend introduced me to this so I thought I’d try it. I LOVE IT!!! It is moisturizing and works great as a primer under make-up. The only ‘problem’ is that you need to let it absorb and dry before applying makeup. I usually apply it as soon as I dry my face then proceed to brush my hair and teeth. I go ahead and apply body lotion and other little things I can do while it dries. It works so well that waiting for it to absorb is not an issue for me. Makeup is smooth and soft feeling on my face with this. Definitely recommend!”

