Reviewers Say This Probiotic Facial Cleanser Is Their Skin Secret Weapon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The first step in our skincare routine is a cleanser, and it’s important to find the right one to properly facilitate the rest of our product lineup. If you’re also shopping around for the perfect pick, you want to make sure that your cleanser gives your skin a proper clean and doesn’t cause any excess irritation.

If you have sensitive skin, you have likely had difficulty finding the right cleanser. This struggle can be even more complicated when your skin is both sensitive and acne-prone at the same time. You need a deep enough clean to prevent pimples but also have to make sure your skin isn’t stripped of its natural moisture. If this sounds familiar, you may want to check out this cleanser from GLOWBIOTICS MD. Shoppers with similar skin concerns claim that it’s by far the best one they have tried. They say it actually works, which is music to our ears!

GLOWBIOTICS MD Probiotic Revitalizing Cleanser See it!

Get the GLOWBIOTICS MD Probiotic Revitalizing Cleanser for $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2022, but are subject to change.



What makes this cleanser different is the combination of prebiotics and probiotics designed to help balance out the good bacteria in your skin to promote a healthier and better-functioning complexion. It removes dirt, excess oil and makeup — while also giving your skin nourishment for a better appearance! Additionally, there are soothing properties in the formula that won’t cause your skin redness or any other type of irritation — which is ideal for sensitive skin.

Get the GLOWBIOTICS MD Probiotic Revitalizing Cleanser for $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

Reviewers who have dealt with difficulty finding a cleanser that actually tackles all of their issues finally found the right one with this product. They say it “doesn’t dry you out and it cleans out your pores,” and note it’s even helped to heal “cystic acne.” Some even noticed this cleanser improving the look of their skin after just a few days, specifically when it comes to redness. If you’ve found that most cleansers leave your skin feeling dry and parched, this could be your new go-to product for daily use. Done and done!

See it: Get the GLOWBIOTICS MD Probiotic Revitalizing Cleanser for $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from GLOWBIOTICS MD and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!