Our Prediction: This Dress May Achieve Bestseller Status on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We like to think that we can spot a bestselling item before it truly takes off, and that’s why we’re cluing you in on the action ahead of time! The Shop With Us team has done enough online shopping to know how to single out a solid product, and while we know it’s still winter, spring is heavy on our minds. Of course, with the springtime comes spring dresses!

We can’t wait to rock frocks again, and this new style from GRACE KARIN immediately stole our attention. This adorable number is the first piece we’re slipping on when it’s finally warm enough outside to ditch tights and outerwear — and we think fellow Amazon shoppers will enthusiastically agree!

Get the GRACE KARIN Sleeveless Flare Mini Dress for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress is a classic based on its structure alone. We adore the fitted top with the flared out skater-style skirt that will work with so many different body types! The chest area has ruching that’s absolutely gorgeous and gives your body a beautiful waistline. That cinched-in look is one of our all-time favorites, after all! The sweetheart neckline is also sophisticated, making the dress more versatile and elegant.

It’s held up by two spaghetti straps that are adjustable in the back. Your perfect fit is a few tweaks away! All of the details work together to create an impressively dynamic dress, which was immediately apparent at first glance.

Get the GRACE KARIN Sleeveless Flare Mini Dress for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is the type of dress that you can style for both day and night with minor adjustments. If you want to keep it casual for brunch, white sneakers and a denim jacket are all you need — and for dinner, just add heels and a leather jacket to elevate the aesthetic! Right now, you can score this dress in light blue, black and a deep burgundy red. Any of these options will be absolutely dreamy for the spring, and we’re getting on board with this dress now so it’s ready for the warm weather!

See it: Get the GRACE KARIN Sleeveless Flare Mini Dress for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from GRACE KARIN and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!