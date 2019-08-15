Treat Yourself to This Greece-Inspired Sandal for the Ultimate Getaway





Need a vacation? Us too. We’re always in desperate need of one. But who isn’t? With our days starting before the sun comes up and ending long after it sets, we’re left with little to no downtime. That leaves all of us tired and wishing our busy schedules would cease to exist. We’re overworked, and literally over work. As much as we want to take a vacation, who has the time?

No one! Vacations are rare, and many of Us can’t remember the last time we went on one. But we’re here to help. Sure, we can’t promise a week of relaxation in a tropical paradise or exotic location, but want to know what we can suggest? This vacation-inspired shoe that will easily pair with our on-the-go lifestyle. Talk about the ultimate win-win!

See it: Grab a pair of the STEVEN by Steve Madden Greece Sandals (originally $80) now with prices starting at just $51 when using promo code “SHOP” at Macy’s! Extra savings end Aug. 18, 2019!

We love going on vacation, but want to know what we don’t love? How all vacations come to an end. Instead of brooding in our post-vacation blues and excessively posting #TBT photos, let’s cut to the chase. We can skip all of that madness and step into the STEVEN by Steve Madden Greece Sandal. It’s the ultimate souvenir with no expiration date!

This sandal is inspired by Greece and it’s best to think of it as the ultimate getaway. That’s just what we’re going to do! We’re swooning over each and every single one of the four sensational shades. There’s cognac, white, rose gold and black, and we’re loving all of them. But what are we loving more? How highly wearable each and every single pair can and will be.

Sure, heading out to an afternoon lunch isn’t the same as dining in Athens, but who says we can’t dress like we are? That’s why we’re suggesting all-white ensemble. Rock your best monochromatic look by reaching for a matching top and bottom or a flowy white dress. You’ll look like an absolute vision, and since we’re speaking of sights to see, is anyone heading to a beach any time soon? While our local beach isn’t exactly Santorini, it will do! We can bask in the sun in our best swimwear, adding a straw tote along with these shoes to make the experience memorable. Don’t forget to capture this moment! Vacations, or vacation-inspired memories, are meant to be captured!

Reviewers can’t stop gushing over this sandal! One reviewer said it was “super comfortable,” and another said it was the “perfect” shoe. We love how the flat heel makes this sandal not just wearable and walkable, but easy and effortless all in one. Don’t worry about the lack of heel, because the cutout upper adds an element of elegance to elevate this entire look. Reviewers love how “pretty” and “stylish” it is!

Many other reviewers pointed out how this sandal was the “perfect Hermès dupe” at a “fraction of the cost,” making it even sweeter. We love how this designer dupe is so trendsetting and affordable. Is anything better than that? According to others, absolutely not. This shoe is fashion-forward and “so stylish,” and can easily be worn when we’re on the go! It’s the vacation-inspired shoe we should all treat ourselves to ASAP!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

