Whether or not you pray at the altar of Goop, you have to admit that founder Gwyneth Paltrow was one of the OG influencers. The Oscar-winning actress is the ultimate trendsetter and tastemaker, nailing the coastal-cool aesthetic with her signature “no makeup” makeup and adventurous approaches to wellness. And her minimalist style was on full display on a recent trip. Paltrow posted a pic (below) in the cutest two-piece set from Spanx, featuring a half-zip sweatshirt and workout leggings. This Butterscotch color is brand-new for fall!

We’re always looking for ways to stay comfy while still seeming chic. Mission: accomplished, thanks to this sporty Spanx set! Keep scrolling to find out why this cozy clothing belongs in your closet.

A matching set elevates your athleisure, instantly taking your off-duty outfit from meh to memorable. When paired together, these coordinating pieces feel like a polished package deal. But individually, each of these items thrive on its own!

Another perk? The Booty Boost Leggings lift your butt for a flattering fit. Made with Spanx’s signature sculpting performance fabric, these leggings are stretchy and sweat-wicking. The high-rise contoured waistband offers tummy control while the lack of a center seam eliminates dreaded camel toe! There’s even a hidden pocket in the waistband to store your phone, keys or cards.

Meanwhile, the Air Essentials Half Zip feels silky-smooth against your skin! Super soft, stretchy and lightweight, this dream design allows for air flow and breathability. Cozy comfort at its finest!

We suggest styling this set with your favorite pair of athletic or fashion sneakers just like Paltrow for an easy OOTD. Once the weather gets colder, throw on a puffer jacket or pea coat on top. You can also mix and match this look with other tops and bottoms! Team the half-zip with loose jeans or rock the leggings with a crop top. Unlimited options!

This half-zip and leggings combo is the perfect travel uniform! Take this set from the gym the grocery store to the gate.

