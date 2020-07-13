Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve always been taught that déjà vu is not necessarily a good thing. A glitch in The Matrix, if you will. But what about when it comes to fashion? Sure, people can grow weary of repeat outfit offenders, but it really depends on which piece you’re reusing. Basically, the way we see it is that if we keep spotting two of the world’s top supermodels wearing the same pair of sneakers over and over again, then those sneakers must be something special — and that’s not a bad thing!

It was enough for Us that we kept seeing Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in her Nike Air Force 1s, but Kendall Jenner wasn’t going to miss out on the fun. The more, the merrier, we say. Both models wear their white Nikes over and over again and rock the look every time. And now it’s our turn!

Get the Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker for just $90 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Hailey recently wore her AF1s on a west coast road trip with husband Justin Bieber, posing for desert photos in a matching tie-dye ensemble. Meanwhile, Jenner most recently posted a photo on Instagram wearing hers with an all-white ensemble, posing with her pup. The “‘80s throwback style” mixed with the ladies’ modern fashion provides endless inspiration for us every time!

Other shoppers have clearly been inspired too, seeing as these shoes have hundreds of reviews on Nordstrom. They say these shoes are a “must-have in your wardrobe” and that they’re “even cuter in person” — “like ‘every outfit’ cute.” As another reviewer put it, you “can wear them with everything,” and Bieber and Jenner are demonstrating that perfectly!

These iconic sneakers have a low-cut profile with a padded collar and a traditional lace-up closure, accented by a metallic “AF1” logo tag. They have a soft, full-grain leather upper, and yes, you’ll also find Nike’s signature swoosh logos on the sides. We wouldn’t have it any other way. Don’t forget to check out the toe too, perforated for breathability!

Inside this shoe you’ll find a Nike Air unit, providing bouncy cushioning and shock absorption without adding on extra weight. Below that is a 1-inch platform and ever-so-slightly raised heel, and the durable rubber outsole, offering traction. As for color options, you can go for the crisp white pair a la Bieber and Jenner, or you can do a complete 180 and grab the black pair instead. Or how about both? We’re certainly into that idea too!

