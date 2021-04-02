These Trendy Rectangular Sunglasses Look Just Like Hailey Bieber’s Pair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We wear our sunglasses throughout the entire year, but when spring and summer start up, they definitely become part of our daily uniform. We’re going outside more often, driving to more places and enjoying the sunshine. Shades are musts if we don’t want to be squinting all day long, every day, giving ourselves headaches.

Now is about the right time to pick up a new pair, one that’s in style for the current year and will protect our eyes properly. One that will catch people’s attention, but not cost $100 or more. Budget-wise, you’d think we’d have to avoid most celebrity inspiration, but in this case, we landed on a pair of $13 sunnies after seeing a photo of Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) wearing a practically identical pair!

Get the Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses in White for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Bieber recently posted an outfit selfie on her Instagram Story wearing wearing beige, flared pants, white sneakers, a simple white top, an oversized grey blazer with mega-structured shoulders and a pair of white-framed sunglasses with black lenses in a trendy rectangular shape. We wanted those sunglasses, and we wanted them to be inexpensive with fast shipping — because, well, why not? And so we found this Dollger version, and it seriously looks like a clone of Bieber’s!

These top-rated sunnies have those thick, rectangular white frames for a retro look that’s being rocked by all of today’s top models. These frames are made of hard PC plastic to keep things lightweight, and they’re super durable thanks to their reinforced metal hinges. We also love that the nose pads are integrated into the frame so nothing will be wobbling, flying off or leaving intense indents!

Get the Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses in White for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

As for the lenses, they’re black and have a 100% UV400 protection coating to keep your eyes safe from sun damage and from excess squinting. These lenses also claim to block glare and be totally shatterproof, so you don’t have to panic if you accidentally drop them, as we all do!

The white version of these shades is the go-to for channeling Bieber’s look, but you can find them in a bunch of other colors, from classics like black and brown to transparent color pops like pink, blue and neon green. Some even come in multi-packs. You’ll also find a few with a different variation on the design, going for a subtle hexagon shape on the frames and adding in metallic accents. Check them all out!

Get the Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses in White for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Dollger here and see more sunglasses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!