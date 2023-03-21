The 3 Hair Products Behind Hailey Bieber’s Shiny Oscars Look — All Under $13

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to hair, Hailey Bieber is a modern-day trendsetter. Much like Jennifer Aniston in the ‘90s (‘The Rachel’ was all the rage!) and Farrah Fawcett in the ‘70s (that feathered fringe!), the Rhode Skin founder has been changing the game with her back-to-basics glam. First, there was the model’s no-makeup makeup that kicked off the bare beauty trend. And now, it’s all about natural, fuss-free hair. Only Hailey Bieber could convince L.A. girls to go from blonde to brunette. Truly revolutionary.

Just last week, the natural beauty debuted a brand-new bob at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. It’s only a matter of time before this style reaches the masses. But the real question is, how did she get such silky strands? Tell Us your secrets, Hailey!

Well, it turns out that the magic behind her shiny mane is haircare brand John Frieda. Hailey’s hair stylist Bryce Scarlett broke down her red-carpet regimen with Byrdie. “I was inspired by her statuesque YSL gown and wanted to sculpt her hair in a way that would accentuate the plunging open in the back,” Scarlett said. “I try to shy away from anything that would be perceived as trendy and let the woman and the clothing dictate what is needed.”

While prepping for the Oscars after-party in a YouTube video, Hailey said, “Some days I want to do something sexier, some days I want to do something a little more classic.” This hairstyle is definitely a combination of sexy and classic! And all three hair products used cost less than $13, so we can easily replicate the look at home. Read on to shop Hailey’s styling secret weapons!

John Frieda 3-in-1 Shine Spray

This weightless styling spray has three major benefits: it provides glossy shine, detangles hair and acts as a heat protectant. One reviewer reported, “Leaves hair shiny but no weight, bouncy and smooth!”

$12.00 See It!

John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème

Scarlett told Byrdie that Hailey’s Oscars hair “calls for a lot of shine and control while still allowing movement. I coated her hair with John Frieda’s Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème.”

Was $10 On Sale: $9 You Save 10% See It!

John Frieda Frizz Ease Moisture Barrier Firm Hold Hairspray

“For added weight and control, I finished with John Frieda’s Moisture Barrier Firm Hold Hairspray,” Scarlett said. This frizz-free hairspray delivers long-lasting hold with a shiny and sleek finish.

$11.00 See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!