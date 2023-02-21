Halle Berry Called This Hair Treatment Mask a Top Product for 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Instead of posting a 2022 end-of-year beauty roundup, Halle Berry decided to tell Us what we should be looking out for in 2023! At this point, we’re firmly into the new year — but her recommendations are definitely worth revisiting.

She posted a video to her Instagram feed back on January 2 which outlined her top products for the year “just because” — and quite frankly, that’s seriously the best kind of endorsement we could hope for! From her handful of products, she signaled out this hair mask from Virtue is her “favorite hair conditioner right now,” and it didn’t take much to get Us on board with it too.

Get the VIRTUE Restorative Treatment Mask for $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

If your hair has been through it and then some (who can’t relate?), this is the mask which may be able to leave it looking healthy and luscious once again. Berry described it as a conditioner, but it’s intended for use approximately two times per week — though you may want to incorporate it more often if your hair damage is extensive. This elixir helps with everything from split ends to frizz, and may even make your hair color more vibrant. Considering how much damage we’ve put our locks through over the years, an easy boost is more than welcome!

Interested? Once you pick it up, all you have to do is apply the product onto damp, washed hair for three minutes and then rinse it out instead of using your standard everyday conditioner. You can apply it from root to tip or just focus on the dryer parts of your hair if you tend to have an oilier scalp. Reviewers say this stuff “does miracles on damaged hair,” and with the official Halle Berry stamp of approval, we’re all about it. This is the only hair treatment she mentioned in her product roundup, which certainly speaks to how truly amazing it may be. At the end of the day, if it’s good enough for Berry — it’s absolutely good enough for Us! Here’s to healthy hair as we enter spring.

