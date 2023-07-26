Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensations for some links to products and services.

If you’re anything like us, you’ve realized that you don’t want to go back to rigid underwire bras in this post-lockdown world… but sadly, sports bras aren’t exactly office- or event-ready either. So, what to do?

We’ve found a happy medium, and it comes straight from the underwear experts at Hanes! This bra provides comfort, coverage, temperature-regulation and support — with not a single wire involved. Sorcery, you say? Nope, just Hanes!

Let’s talk about what makes the Hanes Women’s Wireless Bra truly special. This underwire-free wonder features four-way stretch fabric made with Spandex that will adapt to your unique shape, so no worries about weird bunching or one-size-fits-all discomfort. This bra may not have an underwire, but it still doles out ample support, with a patented stay-in-place band and unlined cups. And sweaty sisters, rejoice: The fabric is also cooling and moisture-wicking, so it’ll help you keep away swamp-chest even during the most intense of heat waves (like, uh, right now). Because there are no wires or seams, it also functions as a T-shirt bra — meaning you won’t have any odd lumps and bumps under your fave cotton tees and tanks.

The Hanes Women’s Wireless Bra is available in Black, Nude, Sterling Grey and White, so it will perfectly pair with just about any top you throw at it. And all of the colors are available in a ton of sizes, from Small to 3X-Large. The handy “Find Your Perfect Fit” guide on the Amazon page will help you pick, well, the perfect fit, from usual bra sizes 34A up to 50D. Right now, all sizes and colors are available on Amazon for just $15.27 — a price so reasonable, you might want to buy a couple varieties!

Amazon customers are huge fans of the Hanes Women’s Wireless Bra, with a staggering 20,000+ shoppers giving the undergarment a perfect 5-star rating. Fans especially love the bra’s fit and comfort level: “Best fit, feel, comfortable support, double layered, sturdy, non rolling bra I can say I’ve ever had,” raved one reviewer. “Buying 5 more this week… It’s that good !!!!!”

One 5-star fan confessed, “Since Covid, I decided that I really, really, hate bras, but hey. We need em, right? Enter this lovely bra! Keeps me cool, keeps the girls from going every which way, and feels like I am wearing nothing. I no longer run home and immediately fling my bra off. I’ll never wear an underwire again!!!” Another noted they work wonderfully for those who have had surgery relating to breast cancer. “As a breast cancer survivor and now post op DIEP flap reconstruction, finding bras is a lot more difficult than it was previously,” they shared. “This bra is perfect!! Very soft, no wires, and great at smoothing out any pockets of ‘puff’ under the arms and back (ie back fat). Highly recommend!! If you’re on the fence with sizing, go lower. It’s very forgiving and stretchy.”

