This Dainty Lace Cami Is a Year-Round Fashion Essential

Is your closet stocked with all the basics it could possibly need? We can surely agree that it’s important to have a solid selection of simple tops and tanks at the ready — they always come in handy when figuring out what to wear is a struggle. Even if you have your staples down, it’s always a good idea to refresh your current selection every so often.

After all, we reach for these pieces the most, so they tend to get worn out much quicker than other garments. Right now, we’re due for a basics upgrade — and that’s why we’re picking up this lace trim cami from Happy Sailed!

This is the type of tank top that can be worn with anything — literally. It has a straightforward design and a dash of trim which makes it more special than a plain cami. The top is held together with thin spaghetti straps, which are adjustable and meet in the back in a halter style. The V-neckline and back are both decorated with gorgeous lace that complements the color of the rest of the top.

You can pick up this cami in solid shades as well as some graphic prints, and each option will instantly upgrade your wardrobe. As far as essentials go, this is one of the best tops that we’ve seen on Amazon. The material is perfectly lightweight and ideal for styling with high-waisted bottoms, and it can also be worn out with jeans or even leggings.

Naturally, savvy shoppers have already taken note and are advising the rest of Us to buy one immediately! We’ve seen nothing but glowing testimonials — this cami has a slinky style that’s endlessly versatile too. Reviewers are rocking this top everywhere and anywhere they can! If you’re hitting a wall in terms of figuring out an #OOTD, a trusty tank like this beauty will always come through for you.

