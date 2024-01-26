Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Trying to decide what to wear on the daily is getting more and more difficult. Can you relate? With jam-packed post-holiday schedules, finding and wearing pieces that can function for formal and informal moments is a must. Blazers are a versatile closet essential which slay during days in the office as well as nights on the town with your girlfriends. As far as we’re concerned, this is why you should invest in an excellent blazer that will elevate your weekly outfit rotation. Here’s the thing, though — blazers are notoriously pricey (especially ones made of tweed — a style originally popularized by Chanel). Luckily, we found a tweed blazer on Amazon that’s only $48!

This Happy Sailed Womens Double Breasted Tweed Blazer has the essence of an elegant tweed jacket without the hefty price tag. It has a 45% polyester, 30% viscose and 25% cotton material composition for durability and breathability, plus a double-breasted design. Also, it comes with front side pockets and a lapel collar for a crisp, practical finish.

Get the Happy Sailed Women’s Double Breasted Tweed Blazer for $48 (was $58) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 26, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this effortlessly chic blazer, throw it on with your favorite pair of jeans or trousers and pumps for a streamlined look. As an alternative, you can rock it with a frilly skirt, a chunky-knit sweater and sleek leather-heeled boots for an elevated appearance. This blazer comes in 11 colors and has an S to XXL size range — so go ahead and treat yourself (or a close friend who’s all about the old money aesthetic)!

Naturally, savvy shoppers are thrilled with the purchase — one aspiring fashionista noted, “This blazer is a good value. The fabric is decent. The construction is decent, and the fit is good. I will wear it with jeans/pants for an easy look for all of my dress-up needs.”

One more Amazon reviewer chimed in, “It looks so much more expensive than it was. I got compliments on it my first time putting it up. You can dress it up or down. I want to get one in another color. Worth the money spent.” A final satisfied Amazon shopper added, “This jacket is really lovely and fits well. The material is different, and I really love it.”

If you’re on the hunt for a sophisticated and sleek blazer to wear to work, brunch and beyond, say hello to your new closet staple courtesy of Happy Sailed!

