Tights come in handy most of the time, but we often find ourselves buying new pairs due to pesky tears. Well, let’s be real: That’s likely because we’re not buying the right tights. They’re not typically what we would consider investment pieces, but there are certain options that may be worth spending extra on because of their durability.

Instead of picking up the same drugstore tights over and over again, we’re going to give a pair from Hedoine a try! The materials used to make their tights are designed to better withstand any type of tearing or snagging, and there are plenty of different versions to choose from. Plus, most of their styles are up for grabs at 30% off during the summer sale event, so you can try them out for a discounted price. Read on for the scoop!

This Fishnet Tight Set

Fishnets look amazing, but they’re not known to be particularly flattering. But these have the capability! The yarn is knotted to be able to survive wear and tear — plus help your legs and hips look firmer from top to toe! The set includes three different colors to team with different ensembles in your closet.

Get The Drama | Fishnet Tights Set (originally $87) on sale for $60 at Hedoine!

This Classic Black Tight Set

Black tights are always excellent to have on hand, and this set has it all — from the sheerer set to the super opaque pair! The material they’re made from is particularly high-quality and expertly designed to withstand tears, so you can stop relying on that clear nail polish trick. Each pair also includes a thick waistband that offers tummy control and looks seamless under your attire.

Get The Boldest Bundle | 4 Pairs Set (originally $150) on sale for $105 at Hedoine!

These Sleek Nude Tights

When you want to wear tights without looking like you have a pair on, these are the ones to get. They come in five different shades so you can closely match your skin tone, and they have the same shapewear band at the top to help make you look sleek and streamlined!

Get The Nude Tight | Martini Olive (originally $38) on sale for $27 at Hedoine!

These Knee-High Fishnets

These socks were designed for drama! When you team them with pumps and your favorite LBD, it gives you the perfect touch of punk rock vibes to make you feel unstoppable.

Get The Untamed | Bio Fishnet Knee Highs Set (originally $33) on sale for $23 at Hedoine!

These Short Fishnet Socks

When these adorable socks pop out from a pair of chunky loafers or even sneakers, you can instantly add some edge to your ensemble!

Get The Untamed | Bio Fishnet Socks (originally $22) on sale for $16 at Hedoine!

