Life Is So Much Easier With a Belt Bag — And This Herschel Pick Is on Sale

The resurgence of the belt bag has been totally epic. What we once saw as a tacky fanny pack has transformed and leveled up, up and up to become a complete fashion essential. It’s honestly impressive. Even we were reluctant to believe this kind of bag could ever come back into style again, but when we saw how celebs were wearing theirs, we didn’t need any more convincing.

Belt bags are not only a great fashion accessory, but they’re obviously all kinds of functional too! Below, we’ll get into all of the reasons you should consider grabbing one for yourself. We even picked out a great option for you. It’s on sale for just $25 on Amazon Prime, and it’s from one of the most popular, famous bag brands on the planet!

Get the Herschel Fourteen Waist Pack (originally $28) for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

So, why a belt bag? First, it becomes a cute part of your outfit, not just a practical accessory. It can have an adorable and flattering effect, which you’ll especially come to appreciate when someone starts snapping photos. It will look amazing over a tee, a tank, a flowy maxi dress, a sleek blazer and more. It also lets you go hands-free — all without something slapping against your hip the way regular crossbody bags do. You also won’t have to carry anything heavy on your arm!

Belt bags are also awesome because they can be worn (at least) three different ways. Go for the classic fanny pack look by wearing it around your waist, or take it up over your shoulder or — possibly the most popular lately — wear it across your body. The clip-fastened strap on this one is long and adjustable for this purpose!

Yet another reason we love belt bags is because of safety and security. These bags are lying right up against your body, so you’re less likely to attract any pickpockets. Since it doesn’t get in the way, you also don’t need to put it down when you’re sitting or doing an activity, making it less susceptible to thieves!

This Herschel belt bag has a fabric shell with the brand’s signature red and white striped lining on the inside. You’ll see the iconic logo patch in front, plus an exposed zipper with a pebbled leather pull as a functional and stylish accent. Size-wise, it’s definitely big enough for most people’s essential belongings. One shopper said they could fit their smart phone, cash-filled wallet, pack of gum, key fob, lip balm, pen and a pair of sunglasses all inside at once!

This belt bag comes in 16 colors and patterns, including solid shades, florals, camos, polka dot and more, so make sure to check them all out on Amazon and see how much easier life can be with one in yours!

