We spend so much time searching for the perfect statement pieces for special events that we often forget about the everyday essentials we can’t live without. When was the last time you went shopping on the mission to find a plain white T-shirt or the perfect pair of socks? Exactly. But whenever it’s time to pack for a trip or complete an outfit, we suddenly realize our core capsule collection is lacking.

In the summer, we’re always looking for easy pieces we can throw on that won’t make Us melt in the heat. This high-neck crop top is an elevated basic, simple enough to style — yet striking enough to stand out. And this silhouette is fashion-forward and flattering! The halter cut has a slimming effect on your shoulders, and the form-fitting design hugs your curves. Plus, the material is super soft and stretchy for all-day comfort. You can score this versatile tank fop from Amazon for just $17!

Get the Verdusa Women’s Casual High Neck Sleeveless Solid Crop Halter Tank Top for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, but are subject to change.

The Verdusa halter tank top is anything but basic. This cute crop top comes in 16 different shades! Black is a core color that will go with almost any outfit — from leather pants for an edgy, monochromatic moment to a patterned skirt. We always adore white in the summer. Team this top with beige linen wide-leg pants for a trendy street style #OOTD. And if you want a vibrant pop of color, opt for mint green, rust brown, lilac or teal with dark-wash denim.

Regardless of which hue you choose, this high neck tank is a wardrobe must-have. We suggest pairing this top with high-waisted bottoms to proportionally accentuate your figure (in other words, make you look snatched!). Keep it casual during the day with denim shorts and sneakers, and then dress it up at night with a flowy skirt and heels. Pro tip: if possible, add a belt to your bottoms to give your ensemble a polished touch.

This sleeveless top isn’t just a summer staple! Thanks to the high neck, this cozy crop can serve as a layering piece in the fall or winter. Just add a sweater or blazer on top to complete the look. Trust Us — this is a basic you’ll reach for again and again.

