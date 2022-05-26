The Perfect Everyday Tank Top You’ve Been Looking for Is on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lately, as we scroll through Instagram and TikTok, we’ve noticed a recurring theme. Everyone seems to be looking for new tank tops. Influencers are selling tank tops out with their links and recommendations, and commenters are always asking where content creators bought the ones they’re wearing.

People aren’t looking for anything fancy or loud though. What we’ve noticed is that people want simple, ribbed tank tops with versatile qualities and flattering fits. Basically, they want something exactly like this tank top from Amazon. And now they can buy it — on Prime!

Get the Artfish Casual High-Neck Rib-Knit Y2K Crop Tank Top for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This tank top is made of a ribbed cotton blend with spandex, so it’s stretchy, soft, breathable and skin-friendly. We also love how a ribbed look can be a little more flattering/concealing than a smooth and tight fabric. This tank also has a cropped hem and a high, round neckline with a racerback design. It’s so cute and you don’t have to worry about showing too much skin!

Of course, the best solid tank tops need to come in numerous colors too, because you know we’re going to be wearing them more often than not. Good thing this one comes in 13! You could try a beige, black, grey or white, or you could go for a bolder shade like hot pink, orange or neon green. There are some other more muted colors as well, like caramel or light blue. And yes, there are more variations on this same Amazon page, perhaps if you want a version with a V-hem or a butterfly graphic!

As you can see, this tank is totally cute with comfy, paperbag waist shorts, and it will look just as perfect with denim shorts or high-rise jeans as well. You could also wear it with a silky midi skirt and strappy sandals, or under a pair of overall shorts. How about over your bikini top at the beach? Or with a pair of wide leg linen pants and mules?

Know no bounds when it comes to styling this tank top, because it’s down for any and every look. Grab all of your favorite colors and start planning your outfits today!

