Turn the Beach Into Your Runway With These 17 High-Neck Swimsuits

While we love a good plunging one-piece or revealing bikini from time to time, we have to show some love to high-neck swimsuits too. Just as raising your neckline to a mock or turtleneck on your regular clothing can have a chic effect, the same can happen with your swimsuit. Plus, you get more coverage, drastically lowering the chance of a wardrobe malfunction in the waves!

We’ve picked out 17 high-neck one-piece and two-piece swimsuits that we are absolutely loving this year, so if you’re feeling the trend as much as we are, then definitely check these out!

One-Pieces

1. The little keyhole cutouts at the high neckline of this CUPSHE tummy control swimsuit make it even more stylish than it already was!

2. If you prefer your cutouts at the sides instead, check out this sleek Holipick one-piece!

3. Bigger cutouts, you say? You’ve got it. Check out this Norma Kamali swimsuit from Revolve!

4. Of course, you could also go for an upper stomach cutout instead, plus a cool twist design with this Sociala swimsuit!

5. The scalloped details on this otherwise simple LAYAPA swimsuit make it a can’t-miss for Us!

6. Stripes on top, leaves on the bottom and a visually cinched waist? Who wouldn’t love this CUPSHE swimsuit?

7. Prepare to seriously turn some heads in this Blooming Jelly one-piece with its sheer mesh panels!

8. This Boamar swimsuit from Anthropologie was very appropriately named “Dreamy” — that’s definitely how we’d describe the gorgeous blend of bold yet soft colors!

Two-Pieces

9. How adorable is the pink and green palm tree print on this Jolefille bikini‘s top? The green bottoms are the perfect complement!

10. This CharmLeaks bikini is both sporty and mega-cute with its abstract printed top!

11. Who wouldn’t be obsessed with the knotted top of this MOOSLOVER bikini?

12. This Holipick tankini is a bestseller on Amazon with tons of reviews!

13. We would never say no to the flattering leopard bottoms and high-neck top of this Smismivo bikini!

14. This cross-back beautyin bikini plays with two different patterns that go together beautifully!

15. A long-line bikini top with a ruffle hem, cute coordinating bottoms and a great price? We’re head over heels for this Tutorutor bikini!

16. This tropical print Evanhome halter bikini is made for a clear-water beach with white sand!

17. Just because you have a high neckline doesn’t mean you can’t show any skin. This Peddney bikini has a lace-up section on the top that’s super flirty!

