Here Are 5 Holiday Sweaters That Are Actually Super Cute





The holidays are right around the corner — which means a slew of events are about to take over all of our iCals. Of course, festive fashion is at the top of the agenda — but nowadays, that can translate to so many things. You have to be prepared for any occasion, and that means having sparkly, velvet and glitter looks on deck — but it also means having an “ugly sweater” to boot!

Ugly holiday sweater parties have been a tradition for years now — and depending on the specifics, there’s truly nothing more fun than showing up in something hideous. But what if we want to look cute too? Allow Us to provide some suggestions…

Amazon

1. This Cute Cardigan

Cardigans are hotter than ever — and this one is channeling Mrs. Claus in the classiest way possible. Button it up to the top and wear as a shirt or layer it over any cami or tee for any event!

Grab the KANCY KOLE Women Lightweight Cardigan for $15 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2019, but are subject to change.

2. This Sweet Sweater

Want something a bit on the looser side? Not an issue — try this open-front cardigan. The tree-inspired print is totally appropriate for the season, and you’ll still fit in with the most over-the-top outfits in the room!

Grab the Malaven Women’s Long Sleeve Popcorn Knit Open Front Long Cardigan (originally $40) now with prices starting at just $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2019, but are subject to change.

Macy’s

3. This Santa Sweater

Well, this one is obviously taking it to the next level — but if you feel like rocking the jolliest sweater around, we’ve officially found it. The Santa-inspired design is unexpected on the traditional hoodie silhouette, and we’re here for it.

Grab the Hooked Up by IOT Juniors’ Santa Hoodie (originally $49) now only $34, available at Macy’s! Use promo code: FRIEND at checkout to receive an additional 30% off!

4. This Sparkly Sweater

Shine bright like Rudolph! This shimmering and sequined reindeer-inspired sweater is the perfect way to flash a little bling. Oh, and that material looks extremely cozy. Did we mention it’s seriously on sale?

Grab the Karen Scott Sequined Reindeer Sweater, Created For Macy’s (originally $50) now only $26, available at Macy’s! Use promo code: FRIEND at checkout to receive an additional 30% off!

Nordstrom

5. This Fuzzy Sweater

Naturally, we saved the best for last! Our top pick this holiday season would have to be this sweater. Not only does it feature the sweetest (and chicest!) snowflake design, it gets major fuzzy points. Sure, this is as far from “ugly” as one could get – but the festive vibes are still strong!

Grab the COTTON EMPORIUM Beaded Snowflake Sparkle Sweater for $49, available at Nordstrom! Not your style? Check out additional holiday sweaters also available at Nordstrom here!

