10 of the Best Home Health and Wellness Tests You Can Order Online

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Part of living our best lives means doing what’s best for our bodies. But where do we even start? What are our bodies even asking for? Of course we want to eat well and stay active — but that’s just the beginning.

Diet and exercise are probably not going to tell you what you’re allergic to, what your hormone levels are or what your likelihood is of getting pregnant. Plus, eating well means knowing what types of vitamins your body is craving and cutting out what’s not meshing with your digestive system. There are so many home health test kits out there that could help point you in a clearer direction to wellness. Remember to speak with a doctor about your results to formulate the best plan!

See our 10 picks below that you can order online, covering a wide range of categories!

Everlywell Food Sensitivity Test

Everlywell is widely known for its amazing variety of at-home test kids. This one will measure your reactivity to 96 different foods from just one small blood sample. A great pick if you often suffer from stomachaches or even headaches!

Was $199 On Sale: $121 You Save 39% See it!

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service

You’ve likely heard of this 23andMe kit, and that’s because it’s one of the best. Not only do you get everything from the Ancestry + Traits service, but you’ll also receive science-backed data about your likelihood of developing certain health conditions and more. No blood necessary — just saliva!

$199.00 See it!

Modern Fertility Hormone Test

Trying for a baby? This empowering test could be key to creating the best plan for being proactive about your fertility. You’ll receive custom, physician-approved reports, and it comes with a one-on-one consultation with a fertility nurse. For ages 21 to 45!

$179.00 See it!

YO Male Fertility Home Test

It takes two to make a baby, so a male fertility test is just as important. This analysis test is designed to record and display moving, living viable sperm — without that awkward trip to the doctor!

$80.00 See it!

Everlywell Metabolism Test

If you’re having trouble with weight loss and/or can’t get your energy up, testing your hormones with a metabolism test could provide some much-anticipated answers. This collection kit will test your testosterone, cortisol and thyroid-stimulating hormone!

$99.00 See it!

Viome At-Home Gut Microbiome Test

This is another great test for figuring out which types of foods work for your body — and which ones don’t. See how the results and recommendations of this test could help make a quick difference in your health, especially compared to “one-size-fits-all” fad diets!

$149.00 See it!

Urinify At-Home Urinary Test

If you can’t seem to escape painful UTIs, this pick could be a huge game-changer. It’s so easy to use. Dip a ketone test strip into a urinary sample, then scan the strip and use the app to see your results. No waiting for weeks! This test could help analyze kidney damage and liver function!

$40.00 See it!

Everlywell Vitamin D Test

If you tend to spend most days inside, a lack of vitamin D could be affecting your bone, immune and even mental health. This test could could show you if you’re not getting enough (or even getting too much) vitamin D so you can speak to your doctor or start on supplements!

$49.00 See it!

5Strands Nutrition Deficiency Test

For a well-rounded, holistic look at your nutrition, check out this vitamins and minerals imbalance test. This test could even be key to addressing things like hair loss and brittle nails, not to mention joint pain and poor muscle recovery!

$66.00 See it!

Everlywell Celiac Disease Screening Test

If you have a feeling that gluten could be the main source of your discomfort and health issues, we highly recommend checking out this celiac disease test. It will screen your sample to measure your body’s immune response to gluten!

$119.00 See it!

Looking or something else? Explore the entire Health & Personal Care section on Amazon! Don’t forget to also check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? Check out more of our favorite products below:

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!