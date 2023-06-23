Come On, Barbie, Let’s Go Party! Shop This New Barbie Dreamhouse Candle

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I’m a Barbie girl in a Barbie world! In case you haven’t heard, this is the summer of Barbie. The highly-anticipated Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling hits theaters next month, and we’re already in our Barbiecore era. In honor of the summer blockbuster, Barbie has teamed up with other brands on some iconic collabs. But there’s none we’re more excited about than the Homesick Barbie Dreamhouse Candle!

The Barbie Dreamhouse Candle makes Us so nostalgic for childhood, back before we had to deal with real-life Kens. Ugh! We miss playdates with our besties living in our imaginary fantasy world. Now you can bring back those memories with this brand-new candle inspired by Barbie and her pretty-in-pink palace!

Homesick candles are devoted to evoking our happy places, and this Barbie Dreamhouse Candle does exactly that. This inviting fragrances features notes of sweet peony, rose, pink jasmine, lemon zest, sandalwood and velvet. Divine! You know Barbie would approve.

The typical burn time is 60 to 80 hours, more than enough time for a blast from the past. Made from a natural soy wax blend, this candle is non-toxic.

As we eagerly await the Barbie movie, this Barbie Dreamhouse Candle from Homesick will get Us in the mood for a summer of fun. Shop this limited-edition candle before it sells out!

If Barbie is not quite your cup of tea, then you need to check out Homesick’s other epic collaborations! This Central Perk Candle is a must-have for any Friends fan (it’s also on sale)! And this Mickey and Minnie Mouse Bundle is perfect for Disney lovers! Now that summer baseball season is in full swing (see what we did there?), you can snag a candle for your city’s stadium. As a Los Angeles resident, I’m getting this Dodger Stadium Candle! There are also personalized candles based on your hometown, astrological sign and Hogwarts house.

No matter your passion or preference, there’s a Homesick candle for you!

